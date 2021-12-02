ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydration as a solution to zinc batteries

By Florencio Santos
Cover picture for the articleZinc batteries are more sustainable than the currently dominating lithium technologies, but their major technical problems have yet to be fully resolved. Now a new electrolyte formulation addresses most issues and delivers rechargeable zinc batteries with both performance breakthrough and cost advantage. Our fight...

A non-flammable hydrous organic electrolyte for sustainable zinc batteries

Aqueous zinc (Zn) batteries have long been considered a potentially more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries because of their better environmental compatibility, enhanced safety and cost advantage. However, in the presence of an aqueous electrolyte, the Zn anode is poised to undergo dendrite failure, corrosion and hydrogen evolution, all of which resonate with each other leading to fast performance degradation. Here, in a break from the current aqueous battery path, we report a low-cost hydrous organic electrolyte involving a hydrated Zn(BF4)2 salt and an ethylene glycol solvent, which not only promotes the in situ formation of a favourable ZnF2 passivation layer to protect Zn from dendrite growth and side reactions but also embraces excellent non-flammability. Remarkably, the present Zn anode sustains a long-term cycling over 4,000"‰h at a current density of 0.5"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 with a high Coulombic efficiency of 99.4% and shows an areal capacity as high as 5"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2. Equally intriguingly, the electrolyte can run across a wide temperature range from âˆ’30"‰Â°C to 40"‰Â°C without seriously compromising performance. The Zn//V2O5 full cells with our electrolyte also perform much better in terms of capacity retention than a device with an aqueous ZnSO4 electrolyte. Our findings suggest a promising direction for developing electrolyte solutions for practical Zn batteries which combine safety, performance and sustainability.
