NPPC Hires New Chief Executive Officer

The Little Bit Foundation announced that it has named Miranda Walker Jones as chief executive officer. A native of East St. Louis, Walker Jones spent 16 years with Better Family Life (BFL), where she served as chief operations officer and vice president of Youth, Family and Clinical Services. While with BFL, she developed and led community programs that serve approx. 8,000 students, directed 140+ team members and successfully raised $27 million in resources for the organization. Most recently, Walker Jones served as district director for Missouri’s First Congressional District. She began her career in public and community relations for the St. Louis Rams. Additionally, Walker Jones has been a director on the Board of Education for the award-winning Jennings School District since 2004, currently serving as president, and is a former councilwoman for the city of Jennings.

JENNINGS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO