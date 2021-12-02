ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

NPPC Hires New Chief Executive Officer

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – The National Pork Producers Council Wednesday announced Bryan Humphreys as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Humphreys will take the position on December 21, following the retirement of Neil Dierks....

www.newsdakota.com

