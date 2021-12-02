USDA Announces Micro Farm Insurance Policy

FARM LABOR – MOUNTAIN II REGION (COLORADO, NEVADA, UTAH) There were 17,000 workers hired directly by farms in the Mountain II Region (Colorado, Nevada, and Utah) during the reference week of October 10-16, 2021, according to the Agricultural Labor Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage rate of $16.55 per hour, compared to $15.42 in October 2020. The number of hours worked averaged 44.4 for hired workers during the reference week, compared with 41.3 hours in October 2020.
Comments / 0