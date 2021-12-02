ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 years ago: Concerning absences

The following article ran in the Dec. 1, 1921 issue of the M.C.M. Lode. At the last Student meeting November 21 Dr. McNair appeared before the body to explain certain rules governing absences and the attitude of the faculty concerning absences. As the Dr. explained, the absences this year...

100 years ago: The “K” courses

The following article ran in the Dec. 1, 1921 issue of the M.C.M. Lode. Many students think that the “K’s,” or English courses, are out of place in a mining college. Whereas many have received an excellent foundation in English in high school there are still many among us who have not had the advantages of a good high school course and it is to these men that the “K’s” are of greatest advantage. An engineer should be able to express his thoughts in clear, simple, and concise language. The flowery and well turned phrases of the novelist or professional writer are detrimental rather than helpful to the engineer as his readers are more often seeking the facts about which he is writing rather than any literary ability. Every graduate of the college should be able to turn out a clear cut and illuminating report on any subject that comes up in his work. In order to be able to do this the men feel that their command of English is weak should pay special attention to these courses and endeavor to extend their ability in this direction. Those who feel that they already have a good command of English should exercise it and try to improve the smaller details. It is from this latter class that the LODE particularly seeks contributions. There is no easier way to improve than to practice and a LODE article not only helps the writer, but helps the school and the paper as well.
Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
How special education vacancies are depriving students with disabilities

As teacher vacancies continue to create problems, public schools in North Carolina are having a particularly hard time filling positions for special education. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about her recent report on the large number of teacher vacancies for special education.
Delayed Start: Aurora Public Schools To Start Classes On Monday An Hour Later In The Spring

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
Baltimore County Superintendent Says Pandemic Trauma Causing Uptick In Disruption, Invites Community Discussion

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams on Friday invited community discussion on an uptick in “disruptive behavior” at schools in the county. A freshman girl was airlifted to a hospital on Thursday after a locker room fight at Franklin High School. The second girl in the fight was charged with first-degree assault. The incident is the latest in a trend of violence in Baltimore County Schools. Williams said it’s not just Baltimore County. As students return back to in-person classrooms this semester, they’re having trouble adjusting. “The ongoing trauma experienced by families as a result of this global...
Government urged to appoint minister for youth employment as school-leavers face jobs ‘crisis’

The government must appoint a minister for youth employment because the situation for school-leavers is so dire, the head of a major academy chain said today.Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis chain of schools, said so many young people are struggling to find jobs that it is has reached crisis point.It comes as Sir Daniel Moynihan, head of the Harris Federation of schools, said bright young Londoners from poorer backgrounds are missing out on jobs because they lack confidence, networks and social capital. He said teachers feel “awful” seeing pupils leave school in the pandemic and failing to get jobs,...
Students and parents react to threats at Mount Abraham Union Schools

Students and parents react to threats at Mount Abraham Union Schools. Students and parents react to threats at Mount Abraham Union Schools. Danville School students vote on new school mascot, results to be announced Thursday. Danville implements mask mandate, business owners oppose. This Place in History: Van Ness House Hotel...
Husky thoughts: Study tips

With final exams right around the corner, we went to the MUB to ask students, “What are your best study tips?” here is what they had to say:. “Set aside time to go through your notes and re-write them in a condensed way.”. —Brendan Powers, 3rd-year Computer Science major. “Go...
We're short of teachers, and the struggles to find training placements in schools add to the problem

Teaching graduates want “more time spent in schools”. This research finding is noted in the discussion paper of the teacher education review announced by the federal education minister in March this year. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of pre-service teachers were unable to do any teaching placements. This breakdown of the placement system highlighted existing weaknesses in teacher education, which now threaten future teacher supply. Schools are already short of teachers. A 2021 Victorian government advertisement tells us: “We’re looking for 4,000 new teachers.” New South Wales is on a similar search. Current shortages are worrying given that prospective...
