Missouri State

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Holiday Movie To Watch

By Hannah DeRuyter
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Getting the family together to watch holiday movies is one way to get into the Christmas spirit, but deciding on a family favorite can be hard at times.

Instead of one person picking their favorite movie for the family to watch, Preply , a language learning app and e-learning platform, set out to find the most popular holiday movies in the United States.

"The winter season is upon us once more. To help usher in the spirit of the holidays, we wanted to find out which holiday movies are Americans' favorites."

To find each state's most popular holiday movie, Preply looked at data from Rotten Tomatoes , Box Office and Mojo to analyze "keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time."

So, what is the most popular holiday movie among Missouri residents?

The Christmas Chronicles.

The Christmas Chronicles was dubbed the favorite in six other states including, Maine, Michigan, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

According to the report, here are the top 10 most popular holiday movies in America:

  1. Home Alone
  2. The Grinch (2018)
  3. Elf
  4. Edward Scissorhands
  5. Happiest Season
  6. Love Actually
  7. Krampus
  8. A Christmas Story
  9. It's A Wonderful Life
  10. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Click here to see the full report.

