Bartow, FL

Bartow's Mistletoe Market includes a local authors' book fair

The Ledger
 2 days ago
BARTOW — More than 16 local authors and historians will be on hand for Bartow’s annual Mistletoe Market, a holiday craft market, on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 pm.

The local authors’ book fair will be set up on the lawn of the history center, Bartow’s historic Old Courthouse.

In addition to the book fair, there will be 75 craft vendors set up in downtown Bartow, south of Main Street and on the surrounding streets of Summerlin, Wilson, and South Central as part of the market.

Local authors confirmed to attend are:

• Brenda Eubanks Burnette, “Florida's First Billboards: Florida Citrus Crate Labels”

• S.L. Frisbie, IV, “Peace River Pioneers; Yesterday’s Polk County; Florida’s Fabled Inns”

• Gil Gott, “The Florida Strawberry Festival: A Brief History”

• Bob Grenier, “Images of America - Central Florida's Civil War Veterans; Central Florida's WWII Veterans” Marilyn Groves and David Groves, “No Uncommon Valor: My Infantry Battles of WWII, Europe 1943-1946"

• Patrick Halley, “Bartow Worships”

• Lloyd Harris, “Images of America – Bartow"

• Sherry Maberry, Linda Smith King, Christi Voigt Adkins, Cathy Frankenburger Curtis, W. Patrick Huff, and D. Scott Young, “Images of America - Alturas & Lake Garfield”

• Kimberly C Moore, “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak”

• Michael Murphy, “Dennisisms”

• Judith Torgerson Thompson, “Over the Creek and Through the Swamp”

The Ledger

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

