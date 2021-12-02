ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Uses Russia Meeting to Restate Support for Ukraine's Sovereignty

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian counterpart...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Belarus Says It Will Retaliate Against Sanctions, Faces 'Unprecedented Pressure'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus said it would retaliate after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities there, and it complained that its economy was facing unprecedented external pressure. The new sanctions aim to pile pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused by...
Liz Truss
William James
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
Telegraph

Belarus will back Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine, says Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, has said his country would stand side-by-side with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine. The comments came as Kyiv called on the West to prepare snap economic sanctions ready to be imposed if Moscow does invade, after a build-up of Russian troops near the border led to fears of an imminent attack.
realcleardefense.com

T-84U: The Tank Ukraine Would Use in a War With Russia

The Ukrainian T-84U Main Battle Tank Does Not Have the Numbers: Russia may have as many as 1,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled howitzers along the border with Ukraine, according to recent satellite imagery released this month. And that’s just the force located north of Ukraine. About 90,000 Russian troops are on the border too.
dallassun.com

NATO chief: Countries should prepare for Russian incursion in Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, has warned that the American-led military alliance should be ready for a worst-case scenario amid rising concerns over Russian preparations for a Ukrainian invasion. The North Atlantic alliance remains alarmed by the massive deployment of the Russian military north of the Ukrainian border and close to...
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
The Guardian

Belarus vows tough response to new sanctions from west

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
The Independent

Edging towards a ‘nightmare’? Ukraine border military build-up continues as diplomatic tensions grow

The talks between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm were supposed to help quieten the steady drumbeat of another possible war in Ukraine. Instead it ended after just 40 minutes amid accusations and recriminations, with no sign of a road-map out of the escalating and incendiary crisis.The Russian Foreign Minister warned of a conflict which will draw in other states and leave Europe facing the “nightmare of military confrontation”. Blinken responded that "the United States and our allies and partners are deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine,...
The Independent

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.The new intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine's border, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the finding.It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on...
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
Reuters

Britain's Truss warns Russia against Ukraine incursion

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday warned that a Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, saying any suggestion that NATO was provoking Russia was false ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance. "We will stand with our fellow...
