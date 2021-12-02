ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback Thursday: Don Shula recalls Giants-Dolphins at Yankee Stadium

By John Fennelly
 3 days ago
The New York Giants face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. It will be just the 10th time since 1970 the two teams have met in the regular season.

Of all the existing NFL teams that go back to the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the Giants have faced the Dolphins the least.

The first meeting occurred on December 10, 1972 — the Dolphins’ undefeated championship season — at Yankee Stadium. Miami won by a score of 23-13.

Dolphins legendary coach Don Shula recalled the trip to the Bronx.

“It was exciting to take my team into Yankee Stadium on a cold and damp afternoon in 1972, to play the New York Giants, because I was a big baseball fan growing up. I followed the New York Yankees, and I knew all about Yankee Stadium. It was also a big deal for our players to have the opportunity to play a game at Yankee Stadium, a place so steeped in history,” Shula told the Dolphins’ official website.

“We stayed Concourse Plaza Hotel in the South Bronx, not far from the Stadium, the night before the game. Everyone knew about the monuments in deep center field at Yankee Stadium. I made a special trip out there before the game to take a look at them. I had always heard about them, and I had seen Mickey Mantle make a great catch out by the monuments — which back then were actually on the playing field — years before we played there.”

It was the only game the Dolphins would play at Yankee Stadium, which was closed the next year for renovations. The Giants wandered to Connecticut for a season and a half, then came back to New York in 1975 for a forgettable season before finally settling in the swamps of New Jersey in 1976.

But the Dolphins would not play the Giants for another 18 years, something that can’t happen in today’s NFL since the four-year recurring schedule rotation was established in 2002.

In 1990, it was the Giants who were pointed towards the Super Bowl. They held Shula, Dan Marino & Co. to just 158 total yards in a one-sided 20-3 romp at Giants Stadium.

Since that game, the team have met fairly regularly, seven times over the 28 year period, or roughly every four years.

