ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man convicted of deadly shooting outside Raleigh rooming house

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFoX3_0dCJaSZ300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man has reportedly been convicted of shooting another man to death in Raleigh several years ago.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Darius Mack has been convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Man charged with murder of man found near Keystone Elementary

The DA’s office says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. October 4, 2017, outside of a rooming house on Keystone Avenue. Mack and the victim, who the DA’s office identifies as 34-year-old Tyreece Fosset, both lived at the rooming house.

According to the DA’s office, footage from a nearby security camera shows Mack walking up to Fosset’s vehicle and shooting him several times, striking him in his head and neck.

The DA’s office says Mack ran away from the scene but came back later to pick up the shell casings.

Mack was reportedly arrested two weeks later, while sleeping in his car outside of a home on Quinn Avenue in South Memphis.

Mack was automatically sentenced to life in prison. He will be sentenced for the tampering with evidence conviction in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Double shooting downtown sends two to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Saturday at 300 Poplar where two men sustained gunshot wounds. MPD said that both men were taken to Regional One Hospital. One man was listed in critical condition, and the other was listed as non-critical. Police said that they have one man detained. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven community frustrated after teens, child shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many across Memphis are calling for change after three teenagers and a baby were shot at a Whitehaven gas station Friday night. Two of the victims, ages 15 and 16 years old, died from their injuries. Now they have joined a growing list of homicide victims, sparking frustration across the community. The violence […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 3000 block of Raleigh Millington Road on Friday night after a person was taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at this time. MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of firing shots at people, home in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who is accused of firing shots at two people and a home in East Memphis. Police say 23-year-old Desean McClatchey is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of vandalism. According to police, officers responded to reports of shots […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Park Ave shooting sends 2 to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 2300 block of Park Avenue where two men had been shot on Friday night. Police said that one of the men was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other was transported in non-critical condition. MPD does not have suspect information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pleads guilty to 2016 Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a man in Parkway Village, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says. According to the DA’s office, 27-year-old Jonathan L. Smith of Olive Branch entered guilty pleas to counts of second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. The DA’s office […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Berclair shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were flagged down Friday night after a shooting in the Berclair neighborhood sent a man to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Memphis Police said the suspects were two men wearing all dark clothing. No further suspect information has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man found guilty of ‘unprovoked’ fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 21-year-old Memphis man has been sentenced to life in prison after he reportedly shot a pedestrian to death in 2019.   The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Demarcus Wooten was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday. Wooten was also convicted of attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Rooming House#Weather#Raleigh#Da
WREG

Clerk shot in southeast Memphis gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis Police say a clerk was shot multiple times during a robbery at a southeast Memphis gas station. The shooting happened at the Valero gas station on Winchester near Lamar at around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspect went behind the counter, demanded money from the store’s registers and pointed a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

9-month-old fighting for his life after mall shooting

CORRECTION: This story originally contained video that showed photographs of two men who were not connected to this incident. We regret the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A 9-month-old boy is still at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital fighting for his life after a shooting at Oak Court Mall on November 20th. One dead, one injured […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in hit and run off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian who had been fatally struck in a hit and run off Elvis Presley the evening of December 3. MPD said that the man was crossing the street when a silver or gray color car hit him and kept driving. Police said that the driver never attempted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two girls dead after 4 shot at gas station on Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls are dead after a shooting in Whitehaven that also injured another teen and a 9-month-old baby Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard, just down the street from Graceland. Memphis Police said the victims, three teenage girls and a baby, were at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Two injured in crash in NW Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle wreck after 11 am on Saturday where two people were injured, one in critical and the other in non-critical condition. Deputies said the wreck happened near Mudville and Miller Roads in Northwest Shelby county. Deputies said that the two were taken to Regional One […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Authorities find ‘endangered’ missing 16-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who they say is an “endangered” runaway. UPDATE: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sklya Dykes was found safe. Police say 16-year-old Skyla Dykes of Church Hill, Tennessee, was last seen Thursday in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue. Police say she and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WREG

TV, cash stolen from South Memphis thrift store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the people responsible for breaking into a South Memphis thrift store. Police say the burglary happened Monday at AMVETS Memphis on Elvis Presley. The suspects reportedly broke into the thrift store through the back door. Memphis Police say the suspects stole cash and a television. Police released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crooks bust into 17 cars at Downtown apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of overnight car break-ins in Downtown Memphis has put a damper on the holiday spirit for many of those living in the Carolina Lofts. Windows of 17 cars were smashed, but residents say whoever did it didn’t get away with much. It’s more of an inconvenience because they woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies after shooting near phone store in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Thursday night of a shooting in Parkway Village and are looking for the suspect. Police said the shooting happened at 3113 South Perkins near the In and Out Wireless store. A man victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police later said the victim didn’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horn Lake Police pursuing suspect, still at large

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police spotted Quenten Taylor yesterday morning, but he managed to escape and that started off a “multi-agency search” which focused on an apartment complex and nearby neighborhood. Sheila Crunk is a friend of the man who lives in the house near Laurelwood Drive in Horn Lake. According to Crunk, […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy