Man convicted of deadly shooting outside Raleigh rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man has reportedly been convicted of shooting another man to death in Raleigh several years ago.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Darius Mack has been convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The DA’s office says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. October 4, 2017, outside of a rooming house on Keystone Avenue. Mack and the victim, who the DA’s office identifies as 34-year-old Tyreece Fosset, both lived at the rooming house.

According to the DA’s office, footage from a nearby security camera shows Mack walking up to Fosset’s vehicle and shooting him several times, striking him in his head and neck.

The DA’s office says Mack ran away from the scene but came back later to pick up the shell casings.

Mack was reportedly arrested two weeks later, while sleeping in his car outside of a home on Quinn Avenue in South Memphis.

Mack was automatically sentenced to life in prison. He will be sentenced for the tampering with evidence conviction in January.

