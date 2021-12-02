Police arrest armed Florida man outside United Nations after hourslong standoff

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A Florida man with a shotgun outside the United Nations was arrested Thursday, a day after police say he allegedly checked into a hotel and sought to deliver papers to the Midtown East building, forcing an hourslong standoff.

First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said Thursday that the gunman is in his 60's with no previous criminal record. He is originally from Florida and checked into the Millennium Hotel on 44th Street on Wednesday.

Tucker said officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from inside the UN at around 10:40 a.m. about a report of a man armed with a gun.

"Once on scene, the officers observed the male wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, [with] white hair, holding what appeared to be a shotgun directly under his chin," he added.

Cops said it was a loaded shotgun with one round.

Tucker said the man had a bag with him, and officers immediately secured a safe perimeter as additional first responders arrived on scene.

Police eventually began to speak with the man who said he had paperwork he wanted to deliver to the UN, and ultimately, he surrendered at around 1:40 p.m. once authorities took the documents from him.

He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, with charges pending. His identity has not been released at this time.

With an active investigation underway, Tucker said investigators traced his route to the UN and learned he was connected to a pick up truck parked outside the hotel. He added the bomb squad has swept his truck, the hotel and his hotel room and there are no outstanding threats at this time.

Tucker credited the work law enforcement did to bring the situation under control safely.

"Job well done to the members on scene," he said.

Video posted earlier on the Citizen App showed the man pacing in front of flags outside the UN with at least one helicopter flying overhead.

Traffic Blocked Following Man Armed With Gun in Front of United Nations @CitizenApp E 42nd St & 1st Ave 10:46:59 AM EST

Officers blocked traffic at northbound FDR Dr and 42nd Street during the incident.