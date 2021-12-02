Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Atlas Corp. ATCO : This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation FUNC : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH : This lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.00, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

