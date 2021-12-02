ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

By Zacks Equity Research
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Atlas Corp. ATCO : This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reVEc_0dCJaCgf00

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hW09_0dCJaCgf00

Atlas Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

First United Corporation FUNC : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Lqv0_0dCJaCgf00

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZuSR_0dCJaCgf00

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH : This lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F38QD_0dCJaCgf00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.00, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSIdH_0dCJaCgf00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Comments / 0

