Reshiram debuted in its Shiny version in Pokémon GO‘s December raids, this guide will show you how to get your hands on one. Trainers have been waiting a long time for this moment: Reshiram can finally be caught as a Shiny variant in Pokémon GO. December 2021 not only has new Spotlight Hours and the Season of Heritage in store for players – the entire Tao trio consisting of Reshiram, Zekrom and Kyurem may be caught in their rare Shiny variants for the first time. Reshiram and Zekrom start things off and can be found in fifth-level raids until December 16 at 10am local time before Kyurem takes over. This guide will show you how to deal with the trio’s plushie fire dragon.

