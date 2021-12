MEDFORD (CBS) – Medford’s mayor has apologized for a public Hanukkah menorah display that many in the Jewish community view as antisemitic. “It just felt like a total slap in the face,” said resident Sarah Beardslee. She is outraged by a menorah display at Medford City Hall. A photo, that has since been deleted from the city’s Facebook page, shows what made the Jewish community so upset. “The Menorah was, first off, backwards, facing backwards,” said Beardslee. It didn’t stop there. A framed photo explaining the candles’ symbolism had Christian references. “It had very antisemitic tropes in the sense of it was trying to make Hanukkah...

