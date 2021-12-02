Navitas Powers Xiaomi’s Ultrafast-Charging Note 11 Pro+ Smartphone

We get a new generation of smartphones every year, like clockwork, despite and in spite of global events like the COVID-19 pandemic or supply shortages. In the past, almost every new smartphone generation brought something new and exciting to the table, something that kept consumers at the edge of their seats and stuck with indecision whether to buy a new phone now or wait for the next big thing instead. That excitement seems to have mellowed down in the past year or so, and this unofficial information about the OnePlus 10 Pro could be indicative of a subtle malady is plaguing the smartphone market.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO