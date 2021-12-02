ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navitas Powers Xiaomi’s Ultrafast-Charging Note 11 Pro+ Smartphone

Electronic Engineering Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavitas' GaN semiconductors are used to ultra-fast-charge Xiaomi's new Note 11 Pro+ flagship smartphone. Navitas Semiconductor’s gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors—GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology—are used to ultra-fast-charge Xiaomi’s new Note 11 Pro+ flagship smartphone. Xiaomi’s advanced power management and leading-edge graphene Li-Ion battery technology allows ultrafast-charging, with a...

www.eetasia.com

CNET

Samsung's new $250 Galaxy A13 5G is its cheapest 5G phone yet

Samsung is going all-in on budget phones. The tech giant on Wednesday announced the Galaxy A13 5G, a $250 phone that comes with 5G support and a triple-lens camera. It will be sold through AT&T, starting Friday. At that price, the Galaxy A13 is even cheaper than the Galaxy A32, which was Samsung's cheapest 5G phone when it debuted in the US in April for $280.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

iPhone 13 vs. Galaxy S21: Samsung in Trouble in the US?

Samsung seems to be getting the raw end of the global chip shortage affecting the worldwide smartphone industry with its market share dipping in the U.S. This is due to dwindling supply of high-end flagship Samsung Galaxy phones in the U.S., which has led to a soaring demand for Apple's new iPhone 13 model.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi almost ready to update 9 of its smartphones to MIUI 13

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year without giving any specific time frame or a list of phones. However, a developer dug out a list of phones that might be getting MIUI 13 pretty soon. The list was...
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

Xiaomi 2018 Latest Smartphones – The Future Today

If you have never heard about Xiaomi mobile phones before then your mind is about to be blown away. They are one of the largest consumer electronics providers based in China and are pushing the limits of what is deemed possible from import technology. I will take you through some of the products they offer that are packed with amazing features at unbelievable prices. One of their two leading smartphone devices of 2018 is the Xiaomi Mi 6X and the Xiaomi Redmi S2.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) CPU processor with 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM. The device also has a 6.5-inch LCD (1080 x 2400 pixels, 405 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 8.9mm device thickness and weight 181g, running on Android 11, MIUI 12.5.
TECHNOLOGY
wraltechwire.com

Apple reclaims No. 2 spot in smartphone sales after Xiaomi’s stumble

Xiaomi stumbled in the third quarter as it grappled with fallout from the global chip shortage and fiercer competition. The Chinese company, which only recently became the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker, fell back to third place behind Apple and leader Samsung in the three months ended September, according to Counterpoint Research and Canalys.
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G launches in China

The Redmi Note 11 4G is now official. Xiaomi has announced last month the new Redmi Note 11 series but only the 5G models. This week, the 4G version launches. Don’t think though it’s a watered-down version of the Redmi Note 11. The new phone is basically a rehashed Redmi 10. The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with almost the same specs as the Redmi 10 but with one camera absent. If you’re looking for a basic smartphone with decent specs, you may consider this one.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

6GB RAM Smartphone – Ultrafast, Luxurious and Budget-Friendly!

Starting from 512MB of RAM, 2GB, to 3GB RAM Phones – What’s next? Today we have already started seeing Android Smartphones with 6GB RAM’s! I am really wondering if there is a need for such whooping storage in phones? However, as we unleash the upcoming technology, in the near future 6GB RAM Smartphones will be the common playground for most mobile phone manufacturers.
CELL PHONES
brumpost.com

Xiaomi’s MiUI 13 will reportedly debut on Dec. 16th alongside Mi 12 smartphone

The release of Xiaomi’s MiUI 13 stable version is just around the corner and the high-end models have gotten a taste via a stable channel. The next-gen MiUI 13 update will bring about the full-blown Android 12 experience and Xiaomi won’t be the only OEM doing this as other popular brands such as Samsung, Oppo, and OnePlus have all unveiled their software updates based on the current Android 12 OS.
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Xiaomi highlights overseas smartphone strength

Xiaomi posted revenue and profit growth in Q3, as it shrugged off shortages of key components to continue its smartphone momentum in overseas markets. In an earnings statement, Xiaomi recorded total revenue of CNY78 billion ($12.2 billion), up 8.2 per cent year-on-year, with operations outside of home market China generating CNY41 billion.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $250, Get a Moto G Power 64GB Unlocked Smartphone (2021 Model) for $179.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Moto G Power is a budget-priced Android smartphone with enough power to handle just about any daily task, and you can get one for $179.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. Featuring a 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera system (48MP + 12MP), 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

ZTE could be racing Xiaomi and Motorola to release the first Snapdragon 898 smartphone

ZTE will reportedly compete with Motorola and Xiaomi to be the first to bring the new flagship Snapdragon chip with three new phones. According to a new leak, ZTE is looking to provide the new cutting-edge processor for three of its upcoming phones. These are allegedly going to be from the company's gaming-oriented Nubia series. The leak suggests two of these will have an NX679J and NX709J model number, respectively.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak hint at the smartphone market’s problem

We get a new generation of smartphones every year, like clockwork, despite and in spite of global events like the COVID-19 pandemic or supply shortages. In the past, almost every new smartphone generation brought something new and exciting to the table, something that kept consumers at the edge of their seats and stuck with indecision whether to buy a new phone now or wait for the next big thing instead. That excitement seems to have mellowed down in the past year or so, and this unofficial information about the OnePlus 10 Pro could be indicative of a subtle malady is plaguing the smartphone market.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

6 Reasons Why You Should Go for A Xiaomi Smartphone

Today, there are a lot of smartphone manufacturers out there. Unfortunately, not all of them produce satisfying smartphones. Among all these manufacturers, one of the most popular ones is Xiaomi. As a matter of fact, it is one of the top smartphone manufacturers based in China. Their products are competing with top tech giants, such as Samsung, Apple, and Huawei. Despite the low price, their mobile phones are of high quality and reliable. Given below are some of the primary reasons why you should go for a Xiaomi smartphone.
CELL PHONES

