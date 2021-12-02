ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
500,000+ people could have been exposed in 11 data breaches at orthopedic practices

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 2 days ago

Here are 10 spine and orthopedic practices that submitted data breach reports in 2021 by the number of individuals affected:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Practices listed have submitted data to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as of Dec....

www.beckersspine.com

inforisktoday.com

Medical Data Exposed in Breach at True Health New Mexico

A health insurer in New Mexico is warning of a data breach that exposed personal and medical information. True Health New Mexico says in a security advisory posted to its website that it first learned of the security incident on Oct. 5, following an "early October" intrusion. THNM, which describes...
HEALTH
beckersspine.com

Colorado spine group hit with data breach; 21,450 patients may be affected

Boulder (Colo.) Neurosurgical & Spine Associates experienced a data breach in September that could have exposed the personal information of 21,450 patients. Compromised data could include names, dates of birth and medical records, but addresses and Social Security numbers were not affected, the practice told BizWest. "On Sept. 21, 2021,...
COLORADO STATE
TechRadar

Planned Parenthood data breach exposes 400,000 patients

Reproductive healthcare non-profit Planned Parenthood Los Angeles (PPLA) has suffered a ransomware attack that exposed the personally identifiable information of hundreds of thousands of patients. The organization recently notified its patients that a breach had occurred between October 9 and 17, during which a database with information on 400,000 users...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckersspine.com

Will physicians flock to large, independent orthopedic groups?

Large independent orthopedic groups are becoming more prominent across the U.S. as small and solo practices continue to decline amid economic challenges that show no signs of slowing down. Though the number of physicians joining hospitals and health systems is on the rise — almost 70 percent of physicians reported...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Women underrepresented in U.S. health system leadership

(HealthDay)—Women are underrepresented in senior leadership throughout the U.S. health system, according to a research letter published online Nov. 29 in JAMA Network Open. Bismarck C. Odei, M.D., from Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues evaluated the representation of women among the highest-ranking executives in the U.S. health care system. The analysis included 161 health systems with a minimum of five affiliated hospitals (2,608 senior executives), 108 health insurance groups with at least 0.09 percent of the U.S. health insurance market share (1,303 senior executives), and 31 leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
CBS Baltimore

State Health Department Opens Vaccine, Testing Clinics In Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has opened the first of a series of vaccination and testing clinics in Baltimore. This is in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System. The clinics are at the Mondawmin Mall. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader took a tour of the facility Saturday. The goal is to expand vaccine and testing access across the state. There will be two more clinics held next month.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
FOXBusiness

Hospitals prepare to lose staff over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Unvaccinated healthcare workers who used religious exemption have until Monday to get COVID vaccine

Health systems across the region will have to get employees vaccinated immediately, or face consequences of the state’s vaccine mandate. After weeks of uncertainty around the September mandate requiring all healthcare workers at large healthcare systems to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination – the state has issued guidance to those systems.
ROCHESTER, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

10 healthcare organizations suspending COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Hospitals and health systems are suspending COVID-19 vaccination mandates amid a temporary halt of the CMS mandate for healthcare workers. A federal judge in Missouri on Nov. 29 temporarily blocked CMS from enforcing its mandate in 10 states pending the outcome of litigation. The next day, federal judges in Kentucky and Louisiana expanded that order nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Army Times

Elderly veterans targeted in $134 million Medicare, VA medical care fraud scheme

Two men were sentenced Nov. 5 for their roles in a fraud scheme against Medicare and the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) after submitting at least $134 million in fraudulent claims, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle Distict of Florida.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

World’s Leading ICU Doctor Files Lawsuit Against Hospital System

Prominent ICU Doctor Paul Marik was my guest recently on Feedback. He filed a lawsuit against Sentara Healthcare System in Virginia for instituting a policy preventing him and other physicians from administering proven, life-saving treatments to Covid patients. From the FLCCC press release:. Paul Marik, MD, one of the most...
HEALTH SERVICES

