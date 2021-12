The future of streaming is an interesting one, something that is coming in some form one way or another. A lot of the big players are investing in it, with maybe the biggest and most prominent being Microsoft with their Xbox Cloud Gaming project. But there are still a lot of challenges to cloud gaming, specifically quality over certain internet connections. It’s something that will have to be addressed as the technology progresses, and today Microsoft has introduced something along those lines.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO