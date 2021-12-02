ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Effective Communication Can Make or Break Your Business

By National Healthcareer Association
pharmacytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA guide to promoting effective communication among your pharmacy technicians. Good communication is perhaps more important in health care than in any other field. According to the National Healthcareer Association’s (NHA) 2021 Industry Outlook, employers stated effective communication as 1 of the 3 most important soft skills for pharmacy technicians to...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Communication#Nha#Soft Skills#Industry Outlook
