ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Easy Phyllo Appetizers

By Courtesy of Claire Tansey
cityline.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll have to make this appetizer at your next holiday party!. During the holidays I’m always looking for easy appetizers that leave me time to spend with those who matter but still satisfy my taste buds. We have two phyllo fillings to get to and both of these recipes...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
gethealthyu.com

Christmas Sangria

No Christmas party is complete without a festive holiday drink. This delicious Christmas Sangria recipe is easy to make, and tastes incredible! I love that I can make this ahead of time so that I can focus on setting up the rest of my party. This Christmas cocktail is so pretty and I promise it tastes as good as it looks!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appetizers#Food Drink
News/Talk KFYO

Chick-fil-A Employee Exposes How Their Chicken is Prepared

A Chick-fil-A employee recently posted a video exposing how they allegedly prepare their chicken nuggets and chicken filets. When you think of fast-food chicken, you would expect premade, frozen nuggets that they just throw in the fryer, but apparently, that’s not the case for Chick-fil-A. They seem to actually use fresh ingredients and prepare everything by hand.
RESTAURANTS
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

20 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5

Aldi is stocking its shelves with an array of festive, affordable foods this November. You can snag flavored pie crusts, mini lava cakes, and pumpkin cookies for an easy dessert. Seasonally inspired ravioli and dips are available for under $5 at the budget grocery chain. This Season's Choice sweet-potato casserole...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kidsactivitiesblog.com

No-Bake Church Window Cookies Recipe

Our No-Bake Church Window Cookies recipe is my go-to holiday cookie, because it only requires 5 ingredients, and it’s so quick and easy to make!. The line between candy and cookie is blurred with this chocolate-covered marshmallow confection, covered with shredded coconut and chopped walnuts (you can omit the last two if you aren’t a fan, or if there is an allergy).
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
mamalovesfood.com

Crock Pot Candy

4 ounces Baker's German's sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely...
RECIPES
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Mashed Potato Croquette

Mashed potatoes are tasty in any form or fashion, and these fried delights are no exception. 1½ cups panko (Japanese bread crumbs) In a large Dutch oven, pour oil to a depth of 2 inches; heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 340°. In a large bowl, stir...
RECIPES
EatThis

4 Best New Bakery Items Costco Added in 2021

It's nearly impossible to walk through Costco without noticing the sweet smells of warm, buttery pastries… compliments of the warehouse brand bakery! And while nothing beats a leisurely walk across the bakery section, the warehouse chain has managed to introduce new items to the bakery inventory throughout the year. Whether...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy