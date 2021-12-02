You Need an Impact Gun in Your Toolbox

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – We love our multi-tools here at the Gadgeteer, so I’m always on the lookout for interesting ones to show you. The Ratchet Rocket multi-tool by Topeak is interesting because it’s a specialized multi-tool that has been designed for cyclists. It features a ratching bit driver with a #2 Phillips screwdriver bit, a 6mm, and 8mm box wrench, 2, 2.5, 3, 4 (2 pieces), 5 Allen bits, a chain tool, a secondary chain link fence, a chain pin breaker, a magnetic bit holder, a band clamp mount, and a QR clamp water bottle boss mount. Everything stores neatly in a convenient case for transport. Want one? Head over to Amazon where it’s listed for $47.99.
