Oklahoma State

REPORT: Rhule Will Not be Leaving Panthers for Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 3 days ago

Over the last few days, some rumors have been floating around that Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be interested in heading back to college football. His name has been linked to the Oklahoma and Notre Dame job openings but according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Rhule is not being considered for the Oklahoma job after all.

Late Wednesday night, news broke that Notre Dame is expected to officially offer defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the head coaching job, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

With the Fighting Irish likely to promote Freeman, this almost guarantees that Matt Rhule will be back with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Following the loss to the New York Giants, Rhule's name started to pop up for jobs such as USC, LSU, and a few others. He shut those rumors down by saying that he wants to build a winner in Carolina.

"I have one of the greatest jobs you can have. I left an unbelievable job at Baylor with a long-term contract and great people for a place to come here. I built two football programs and when I say I, I mean my staff, and I built two great football programs at the college level and I wanted to try and do it in the NFL. We went through a tough first year like I expected. We're in the middle of the second year and it's been back and forth and we're not quite where we want to be but you don't get to say that you like to build and then get upset that you didn't inherit something. We're building something. I hope every guy here knows that I'm in it with them for the long haul to get this thing done. It really affects me every day when I take the elevator and I see the two championship trophies. Like, these fans, these people, everybody wants to try to bring a Super Bowl trophy here and it's really hard to do. That's one of the reasons I came here, I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to fulfill this mission that was started in 1995, 1996. We haven't done it yet but we're going to continue to grind until we get it."

NFL

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton will remain Panthers' starter following rough outing vs. Dolphins

Cam Newton didn't finish the Panthers' blowout loss in Miami, but he will start their next game in Carolina. The former MVP struggled mightily Sunday, in his third appearance since rejoining the Panthers in early November. Newton completed just 5 of 21 passes with a touchdown and interception before being substituted for P.J. Walker in a 33-10 loss to the Dolphins.
NFL
theScore

Rhule: Panthers sticking with Newton as starter

Cam Newton's return to the Carolina Panthers hasn't gone as planned through two starts, but he still has the faith of head coach Matt Rhule. Newton was benched for P.J. Walker in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins after going 5-for-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions.
NFL
FanSided

5 reasons the Carolina Panthers should fire head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule’s time with the Carolina Panthers has been rough, to say the least. But is it time for the team to move on?. Well, the Carolina Panthers were once again embarrassed on the national stage and saw their hopes at a playoff appearance all but disappear. A 33-10 drubbing by a Miami Dolphins team with only one viable receiver will do that to you.
NFL
AllPanthers

Matt Rhule Gives Timeline for Darnold's Injury

Over the last 24 hours, several reports have surfaced that Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will miss "several weeks" due to a fractured scapula (shoulder). Wednesday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the timeline for Darnold's recovery looks to be anywhere between four and six weeks. P.J. Walker...
NFL
AllPanthers

Rhule Discusses Decision to Sign Cam Newton

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers shocked folks around the league by meeting with and signing veteran free agent quarterback Cam Newton. Newton had spent nine years with the Panthers' organization before being released in the spring of 2020. Newton latched on with the New England Patriots for one season where...
NFL
AllPanthers

JUST IN: Matt Rhule Names Starting QB vs Washington

As expected, the Carolina Panthers will start Cam Newton at quarterback this week against the Washington Football Team. Earlier in the week, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that things were "trending" in that direction and that he would take "most of the first-team reps" throughout the week. Friday afternoon,...
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
103
Followers
944
Post
13K+
Views
