Watch: Scottie Barnes Says He's Still Feeling the Effects of Steven Adams' Screens

By Aaron Rose
 2 days ago
Scottie Barnes seems perfectly content to be done with the Memphis Grizzlies and Steven Adams this season. Heck, at this point, he'd probably be thrilled to never have to see Adams again.

"That’s a big man. Big man, big body," said the Toronto Raptors rookie as he stretched out his neck. "Caught me right in the neck. I still feel it, bro. God. That’s a big boy."

Welcome to the NBA, rook.

"Tried to fight through a screen and he got me one time," Barnes said with a smile. "It happens."

It doesn't happen in college, though, said Barnes. It's not every day you run into a 6-foot-11, 265-pound, brick wall of a man. But that's life in the NBA and Barnes is still trying to adjust.

He's surpassed his minutes total from all of last season and the aches and pains are already building up. While his thumb is "pretty good," the wear and tear of the NBA season that's just barely past the 1/4 mark is taking its toll.

"You have one night off and the next one you’ve got another game and then you play a lot of minutes. So I would say the main difference is just my body is feeling it a lot more than how it felt in college," Barnes said Wednesday. "You just sort of find that as the game goes, as soon as you’re done you start feeling it right away."

Barnes has had to learn to pay closer attention to his body, something that takes time to get used to. It wasn't until last year that Fred VanVleet truly realized how important it is to make sure his body is fully healthy. His battle with COVID-19 threw his season into chaos and when he returned he was never really 100%.

"I learned my lesson last year," VanVleet said last Sunday. "I don't have much leisure time this time around. When I'm not on the court I'm working, trying to get ready for the next game."

That's meant a routine of sleeping, stretching, treatment, strength workouts, film study, and not much else.

For Barnes, the youthful exuberance will only carry him so far. It's a lesson he's learning now as the bumps and bruises pile up.

Last year was a sprint. This year, in the NBA, it's a marathon.

What's next for Chris Boucher?

Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
Cavaliers Coach J. B. Bickerstaff Wowed by Scottie Barnes on Day 1

The moment Scottie Barnes walked into the room for his pre-draft interview with the Cleveland Cavaliers last June there was a sense that he was special. It was his personality, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, coupled with his defensive want to and two-way prowess that stuck out for the first moment the two met.
Raptors Winning Streak Snapped in Battle of NBA's Top Rookies

The Cleveland Cavaliers knew they couldn’t go wrong. They’d interviewed both Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley along with a handful of others ahead of last July’s NBA Draft and were impressed by both, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday night. There was an aura about Barnes, Bickerstaff said. When the Florida State prospect walked into the room during his pre-draft interview it was clear he was a difference-maker. There’s no doubt the decision for Cleveland on draft night was difficult. Toronto reportedly made a last-ditch effort to trade up to No. 3, hoping to snag Mobley, but the Cavaliers wouldn’t budge, nabbing the 7-foot forward from USC just ahead of Toronto.
Scottie Barnes Has History Coming Off the Bench that Toronto May Rely On

By now Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse understands there’s almost no use in planning too far ahead. What’s the point, he wondered the other day, in sitting down and trying to draw up some complex rotation for when everyone gets healthy in a week or two? Every time he tries to start planning ahead something seems to pop up, someone gets injured, someone starts to struggle, and those plans go haywire.
Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

"The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."
Scottie Barnes Takes Pole Position in Rookie of the Year Odds

It took Scottie Barnes less than a month to go from a dark horse Rookie of the Year candidate to the frontrunner for one of the league's highest honors. He's jumped from +1400 odds when the season started, the fifth-highest odds, to pole position at +250 on FanDuel. It's been...
Taking Open 3s Has Become a Must for Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for rookie Scottie Barnes on Thursday night: Take the darn three!. The Raptors' rookie has shown he's capable of nailing every other shot on the court. He's shooting 67% at the rim, 43% from the mid-range, he can hit pull-up jumpers, work off-the-dribble, and do just about everything in the offensive zone except take and make three-pointers.
Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge

Scottie Barnes appears to be a quick learner. It was less than a week ago that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse publicly voiced his displeasure with Barnes' lack of three-point shooting. "I'm disappointed Scottie’s not taking three or four threes a game," Nurse said back on November 18. "He can...
Sportsnet.ca

Is Scottie Barnes Hitting The Rookie Wall?

Will Lou and Alex Wong discuss Sunday’s road loss against the Warriors, whether Scottie Barnes is hitting a rookie wall, and who should move to the bench when the roster is fully healthy (00:40). Later, they talk to spoken word artist Hannah Flores about the Welcome Toronto Creators Program and her experience on opening night (26:20).
FanSided

NBA Rookie Ladder: Did Raptors star Scottie Barnes stay on top?

Teams like the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are embracing the youth movement this season. While it hasn’t always necessarily translated to some victories against quality opponents, many of the players those teams selected in the 2021 NBA Draft (like Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes) have placed high on the NBA Rookie Ladder.
Yardbarker

Pascal Siakam is not to Fault for Scottie Barnes' Recent Performance Dip

It's a question that seems to be popping up far too often these days with fingers too usually being pointed at Pascal Siakam. It's not hard to figure out why. After Barnes' historic start to the season, he's cooled off a little bit, seeing his points per game drop from 18.1 through his first seven games to 11.9 over his last nine. That drip has somewhat correlated with Siakam's return to the lineup on November 7.
Yardbarker

Scottie Barnes Continues to Show Growth as Raptors Fall to Celtics

It was just over a week ago that Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse challenged Scottie Barnes to trust his three-point shot. Up to that point, Barnes had made just two threes in his first 14 games. He looked hesitant when he’d get the ball behind the arc, almost always looking to pass out of the open three instead of letting it fly.
AllRaptors

Inconsistency Continued to Plague Raptors in Loss to Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are just looking to control the controllable. It's been the message from Raptors coach Nick Nurse for weeks now. He knows that some night his team is simply going to be out-talented. On others, it might come down to bad luck, shots not falling, or bad bounces. But the effort, execution, and focus, that has to be there every single night.
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Scottie Barnes with a well-rounded effort in a loss

A look at Tuesday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 37:50. He scored 19 points, going 8-of-16 (50.0%) from the field, including 3-of-6 (50.0%) from deep. He added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks. He also committed four turnovers.
Sportsnet.ca

Evan Mobley bests Scottie Barnes for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Evan Mobley has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November, edging out Toronto Raptors sensation Scottie Barnes. Mobley, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick, leads all rookies with 1.9 block per game and is tied with Barnes for first with...
