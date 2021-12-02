ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk Announces Tesla to Move Headquarters to Texas

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqpAm_0dCJVSAU00

Elon Musk announced this week that Tesla will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas. His new factory is almost ready to start operations, where his next projects such as the Model Y and the Cybertruck will be built.

“Our factory is five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown and we are going to create an ecological paradise, because we are right on the Colorado River. It's going to be great, "the businessman explained to shareholders on Thursday.

There were several factors that played a part in the decision to move out of state, the main ones being that housing and relocation was impractical and not very accessible to employees. The Silicon Valley plant was also reaching its production limit . Despite the change, Musk says they will continue to maintain a significant presence in California. The point is to increase production since the demand for their products have increased a lot in recent years.

Musk has been living in Texas since 2020 and his other company, SpaceX, is also based in the state in which they are building the Starship spacecraft. Since the news broke, several people have welcomed Tesla including Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

“It's a tech company that creates the medium-skill, clean manufacturing jobs Austin needs. We are one of the safest big cities, with a strong culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and environmental focus, and Tesla is the perfect fit. Tesla is now an even bigger part of a community working together to meet our challenges and enjoy a magical city, ”said Adler.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk officially owns no homes: Tesla CEO sells off lavish Silicon Valley estate for $30 million - $7.5M lower than its asking price - as he downsizes to $50K rental to fulfill his pledge made last year to 'own no home'

The world's second richest man has fulfilled his pledge to 'own no home.'. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sold his Silicon Valley estate for $30 million on Thursday, $7.5 million less than the original $37.5 million asking price when it was first listed in June, according to records. He struggled to sell the home, listing it three times before finding a buyer.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Elon Musk Officially ‘Owns No Home’

Elon Musk has fulfilled his pledge made last year to “own no home.”. The Tesla boss and billionaire sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, a wealthy Silicon Valley enclave just south of San Francisco. The property sold for $30 million, after initially listing for $37.5 million, when Mr. Musk announced the sale via Twitter in June, and eventually relisting for $31.99 million in October, according to records on the MLS.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
SlashGear

Tesla Cybertruck upgrade adds 4-motor option Elon Musk confirms

Tesla’s Cybertruck is getting a significant platform upgrade, with Elon Musk confirming that the specifications for the controversial electric pickup will be updated before it has even gone on sale. Announced in late 2019, the Cybertruck proved divisive with its stealth bomber-inspired aesthetic, but its speed promises also set it apart from the truck status-quo.
CARS
bizjournals

How Ford's new battery plants will compare with Tesla's Giga operations

Ford Motor Co. laid out plans for an electric vehicle future in September with its announcement of all new vehicle and battery production plants in Tennessee and Kentucky. But just how much is the company adding to the overall capabilities of the U.S. in terms of electric vehicle (EV) battery production? I got some insight on that during a recent interview with Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Next Web

Real Musk fanboys travel to their funeral in a Tesla hearse

At SHIFT, we get up close and personal with many Tesla fans. For most, it’s an all-encompassing passion where their car and “The Cult of Tesla” play a big part in their life. But, as we all know, life inevitably comes to an end. But fortunately, Tesla fans in the...
TRAVEL
CultureMap Austin

It’s official: Tesla moves headquarters into new $1.1 billion Austin factory

In fairly short order, Elon Musk has followed through on his promise to move Tesla’s headquarters to Austin. Effective December 1, the maker of electric vehicles is based at 13101 Harold Green Rd. — the site of Tesla’s $1.1 billion nearly completed auto manufacturing plant. That’s according to a Tesla filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The factory (with the new headquarters now tucked inside) is near State Highway 130 and State Highway 45, just east of Austin’s city limits.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move Headquarters
Phone Arena

The Apple Car project loses its senior director of engineering

The Apple Car project is not even official yet; however, information about the people working on a possible self-driving vehicle by Apple is already present. And it seems there have been some quite frequent staff changes recently. Now, AppleInsider reports that Apple has lost the Apple Car senior director of engineering, Michael Schwekutsch.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01B

Elon Musk has sold another round of Tesla shares to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares. The Tesla chief executive sold 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.01 billion, according to regulatory filings and reported by Reuters. Musk has...
STOCKS
Government Technology

Musk: SpaceX Could Go Bankrupt If Production Issues Persist

(TNS) — A looming production problem could mean trouble on the horizon for Elon Musk's aerospace company. SpaceX could face bankruptcy if it can't ramp up its engine production, Musk said in a recent companywide email. Musk also called some employees back to work over the Thanksgiving weekend to work on SpaceX's Raptor engine line, a situation he described as a "crisis." SpaceX's Raptor engines are a family of full-flow stage combustion cycle rocket engines designed for use in Starship launch vehicles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Refugio Garcia

Thursday in the East Bay: Tesla moves to Texas, 'Sh!tshow Trivia' at Sláinte and Berkeley outlines Xmas trees disposal

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Grab a pint and test your knowledge at trivia night hosted by Sláinte. (Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Cool fall weather calls for pints and hearty fare like shepherd's pie or the curiously delicious scotch egg and there’s no better place to hunker down and relax than Sláinte, located at Oakland’s Jack London Square.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Tesla
SFGate

Elon Musk responds to rumors of possible SpaceX bankruptcy

It was tweeted this week that Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, was at risk of bankruptcy according to a leaked email from Musk to his employees. On Tuesday, the businessman replied from his personal account on Twitter that although it is a very low possibility that he will go bankrupt, it is still possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KTLA

Tesla officially moves HQ from California to Texas

Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement late Wednesday in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. CEO Elon Musk had said at the company’s annual meeting in October that the move was coming. The filing said the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk says SpaceX bankruptcy in event of severe global recession 'unlikely' but 'not impossible'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned that while a potential bankruptcy for the aerospace company in the event of a severe global recession is "unlikely," it is "not impossible." "If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible," Musk tweeted Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy