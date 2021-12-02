ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Womens Long Sleeve Rash Guard Hooded One Piece Swimsuit

Cover picture for the articleAXESEA was created in Surfers Point, Australia. Designer Hebe,...

Adidas Women's Sport Performance Primegreen Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Top Review

Adidas Women's Sport Performance Primegreen Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Top deals. On first glance this top looks like a base layer. It has all the qualities and feel. The high neck with significant logo embellishment, harks of the Under Armour mocks that are so popular. But this is not a base layer, it's more versatile and clever than that. The fit is bigger than expected so might be worth ordering a size smaller if you like a more fitted garment.
Women’s Soft Fleece Jogger Pants Drawstring Pockets Premium Warm

Soft and comfy drawstring pants with pockets on the side. Perfect for any casual day and also works well for a day at the gym!. Size: S(4~6), M(6~8), L(8~10), XL(10~12) All sizes are based on US size. This shipment came in one size smaller. Please confirm your size before you order.
Women’s Casual Jogger Pants – Buttery Super Soft Stretch Comfy

DESIGN – Relaxed fit capri joggers, featuring an elastic waistband with adjustable drawstrings and spacious pork chop pockets. ALL DAY COMFORT – The 4-way stretch allows freedom of movement with excellent recovery. The fabric is brushed on both sides to give you that insanely soft feel. EASY CARE – Machine...
Women Workout Shirts Short Sleeve Moisture Wicking Tops Quick Dry

– Workout shirts for women, made of stretch, soft, elastic and breathable fabric to keep dry during activities. – UPF 50+ uv shirts protects against harmful UV Rays; Short sleeve also provide a free movement for arms. – Who says you can’t look fashionable while being active? These round neck,...
Reebok Men’s 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt only $9.99 shipped (Reg. $60!)

Wow! Score this Reebok Men’s 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt for under $10 shipped!. Proozy has this Reebok Men’s 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve Shirt for just $9.99 shipped when you use the promo code MSM121PM-999-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $60 and is a great deal on this brand. Choose...
13 best women’s cycling jackets and long-sleeve jerseys for keeping warm this winter

In the depths of winter, thin, pretty summer cycling jerseys and bum-padded shorts just don’t provide enough insulation to make cold-weather cycling comfortable (or enjoyable). Trust us, we’ve been on plenty of cycle rides where we’ve ended up chilled to the bone after stopping for a mid-cycle coffee and realising we weren’t wearing enough layers.So, this winter, whether you’re attempting to commute by bike whatever the weather, or need something to keep you cosy and warm for sunrise laps around Richmond Park – learn from our mistakes and invest wisely in a cycling jacket, or two.From packable, protective shells to...
Women’s 3” Running Quick-Dry Athletic Shorts with Zipper Pockets

[QUICK DRY] Our cool dry shorts with quick-dry fabric focus on your workout, not your sweat. Stretchy material, non see-through, slick, low-friction support and lightweight. [PRIVACY AND BIG POCKET] RUNNING GIRL athletic shorts has two hidden zippered pocket to stash your cards, keys and perfect for 5.5” and 5.8” phone.
If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
The Most Sustainable Nike Air Force 1 Low Yet Features Woven Cork

Since at least 2019, NIKE, Inc. has been committed to eliminating its carbon footprint through a number of ways detailed in its “Move to Zero” initiative. Over the last three years, the North American sportswear behemoth has made strides in sustainability work within its manufacturing, corporate and retail presences, but nothing has been celebrated quite like the resulting footwear.
Women High Impact Full Coverage Bras

PROFESSIONAL FABRIC – Nylon & Spandex composite material.sports bra for women is made of professional high quality sports fabric to ensure optimal support to the chest and prevent damage from breast bouncing during exercise. WIDE ADJUSTABLE STRAPS – This wirefree workout bra designed with wide shoulder straps helps relieve the...
Women’s Racerback High Impact Workout Running Padded

Body: (Plain)77%Polyamide, 23%Spandex; ( Charcoal Heather) 44%Polyamide, 44%Polyester, 12%Spandex. High impact Sports bra for women, with integrated wire for any type of activities. Padded Uplift sports bra offer great support and cover for your workout. Encapsulated cups adds support and avoids uni-boob. X-back & Racerback for choices. Both types can...
