Economy

When confidence intervals include unreasonable values . . . When confidence intervals include only unreasonable values . . .

By Andrew
Columbia University
 3 days ago

Economists’ love affair with randomized controlled trials (RCTs) is growing stronger by the day. But what should we make of an RCT that produces a point estimate and confidence interval that largely includes values that most would consider implausible?. The Goldin et al. article on effects of health insurance...

