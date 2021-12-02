When confidence intervals include unreasonable values . . . When confidence intervals include only unreasonable values . . .

I [Lemoine] just published a blog post in which I explore what impact population structure might have on the transmission of an infectious disease such as COVID-19, which I thought might be of interest to you and your readers. It’s admittedly speculative, but I like to think it’s the kind of speculation that might be fruitful. Perhaps of particular interest to you is my discussion of how, if the population has the sort of structure my simulations assume, it would bias the estimates of causal effects of interventions. This illustrates a point I made before, such as in my discussion of Chernozhukov et al. (2021), namely that any study that purports to estimate the causal effect of interventions must — implicitly or explicitly — assume a model of the transmission process, which makes this tricky because I don’t think we understand it very well. My hope is that it will encourage more discussion of the effect population structure might have on transmission, a topic which I think has been under-explored, although other people have mentioned the sort of possibility I explore in my post before. I’m copying the summary of the post below.

