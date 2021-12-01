Temporary Rink For Frog Pond Skating Season Delays Opening

Heading to one of the skating rinks in NJ is a classic activity you can’t go wrong with—the whole family can get in on the action, whether it’s just learning together or having a blast sliding along to tunes. And when the temps drop, it’s a great way to burn off some cooped-up inside energy, especially on a seasonal outdoor rink pop-up. Check out these outdoor rinks with holiday festivities as well as indoor ones where you can get ready to glide into the season.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO