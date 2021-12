Virus concerns and inflation will loom over the final scheduled Bank of Canada policy decision of 2021. So far, economic data has been tracking close to the central bank’s expectations. The 5.4% (annualized) increase in Q3 GDP was almost bang-on with the 5.5% forecast in its October policy update. And though inflation is still running well above the central bank’s target, it’s broadly in line with the 4.8% Q4 CPI increase expected as of the October MPR. But labour markets have continued to improve with a much stronger than expected 154,000 jobs added in November, and at 6%, the unemployment rate is falling back closer to pre-pandemic levels.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO