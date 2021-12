Bitcoin has been defying the law of gravity for over three weeks now. But not for too long. What goes up must come down. In just an hour, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency lost $9,000 and fell as low as 20%, the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7. Early this morning, bitcoin suddenly crashed to $41,960 before bouncing back to over $47,000 as of the time of writing, according to data from CoinDesk.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO