Let’s Be Very Clear About What’s Going On Here

For the first time in more than three decades, Major League Baseball has itself a lockout. A cabal of 30 billionaire parasites, aided by their comically incompetent lickspittle, has seized control of the league and its physical and digital infrastructure and barred from access the players who make the game. Because this is happening during baseball’s winter offseason, most of the consequences of the lockout will be invisible to the average casual baseball fan. Most, but not all: MLB used its website Thursday to publish a series of propaganda pieces masquerading variously as a dry breaking news item, an “FAQ about CBA negotiations” that offers a useless, one-sided narrative of events (“We worked tirelessly over the last several months to find compromise, offering to make the current system even better for players…”), and a nauseatingly insincere letter to fans from said lickspittle, Commissioner Rob Manfred. As acknowledged in a fourth propaganda item, headlined “A note about our website content,” this takeover of the news bar isn’t the only significant change to MLB’s website:

