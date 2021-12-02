ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Let’s Be Very Clear About What’s Going On Here

By Barry Petchesky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was, in point of fact, a really good run. MLB went 26 years without a work stoppage, after eight in the prior 23 years—including the notorious 1994–95 player strike that cost us a World Series. That remains a worst-case scenario, a DEFCON 1 situation, something nobody on either side wants,...

Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 1

For the first time in more than three decades, Major League Baseball has itself a lockout. A cabal of 30 billionaire parasites, aided by their comically incompetent lickspittle, has seized control of the league and its physical and digital infrastructure and barred from access the players who make the game. Because this is happening during baseball’s winter offseason, most of the consequences of the lockout will be invisible to the average casual baseball fan. Most, but not all: MLB used its website Thursday to publish a series of propaganda pieces masquerading variously as a dry breaking news item, an “FAQ about CBA negotiations” that offers a useless, one-sided narrative of events (“We worked tirelessly over the last several months to find compromise, offering to make the current system even better for players…”), and a nauseatingly insincere letter to fans from said lickspittle, Commissioner Rob Manfred. As acknowledged in a fourth propaganda item, headlined “A note about our website content,” this takeover of the news bar isn’t the only significant change to MLB’s website:
Lockout Mindset And Dog Talk, With Lindsey Adler

Right up to the moment that the broader enterprise was slammed decisively into cryosleep by the expiration of its Collective Bargaining Agreement, Major League Baseball was having a busy and frankly delightful offseason. Some of this was the function of teams trying to jam an entire offseason’s worth of activity into the few weeks before the cold, dull months of testy inactivity and arcane negotiation that lie ahead. But a lot of it was the business of baseball working as well as it ever works.
