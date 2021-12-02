ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Children and screens - making it through the holidays

omahanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt comes as no surprise that children are spending more time watching screens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and caregivers in many parts of the world - including South Africa, where I have done research on children's healthy behaviours - have had a hard time managing their children's...

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Children will eat more vegetables if they see adults enjoy them

Exposure to an adult’s positive facial expression while eating raw vegetables can increase children’s acceptance and consumption of the vegetables that they generally dislike, according to new research by a team of psychologists from Aston University, Birmingham, UK. The researchers recruited 111 British kids aged four to six and asked...
PSYCHOLOGY
iastate.edu

Children, the Holiday Season and Temperament

AMES, Iowa – The holiday season brings plenty of changes, festivities and time at home for children. How they handle it all is affected by their temperament, says Mackenzie DeJong, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Temperament, originally studied by psychologists Alexander Thomas and Stella...
AMES, IA
EurekAlert

Teens, isolation and COVID

As the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic have eased, and in-person school and social activities resume, renewed interaction with friends and classmates is widely seen as an emotional boost for most teenagers, a group that reported increased anxiety and depression during the period of isolation. But it may be...
KIDS
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Make A Difference by supporting children

Greetings everyone and thank you for watching. Today I want to read from a joint press release dated Oct. 19. A national state of emergency. Yes, this is. Our children need us to be keenly aware of the fear and anxiety they are feeling. We must go out of our way to ease their tension. As parents and adults, we must Make A Difference now in demonstrating calm, hope and courage during this pandemic. This is not a time to show fear and anger. Children learn most by what they see us do, so our behavior is critical.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Social Skills
Woman's World

Couples Who Are Together for a Long Time Have This Amazing Thing Happen to Their Hearts

If you’ve been with your partner or spouse for decades, you may have noticed that your lives are more intertwined as time goes on. Maybe you anticipate their coffee order after hearing it every morning, or you just know how to cheer them up at the end of a bad day. Now, researchers say that being together with someone for a long time can lead to a fascinating physiological change: Couples heart rates begin to sync.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

If your child is afraid of — or refusing — a medical procedure, here’s how to help

The coronavirus pandemic has brought medical procedures, like COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations, into our day-to-day lives like never before. These experiences aren’t easy for everyone, especially for children. But even outside a pandemic, medical procedures such as vaccinations and blood draws are common throughout childhood. When asked, children reliably say that their biggest concerns about medical procedures are needles and pain. They are also worried that their comfort won’t be taken into account. And evidence says they’re right. Research is also clear that when children’s pain and fear aren’t well managed during medical procedures, there are both short- and long-term...
KIDS
Herald-Journal

Local woman inspires children through art

This fall, local art enthusiast Amber Poole is inspiring elementary and junior high students in the community to learn about history’s great artists followed by opportunities for the young artists to create their own masterpieces. “I want to help our local kids love art,” Poole said. “I want to help...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Relationships
KSLTV

Man makes learning Navajo fun for children

SALT LAKE CITY — The saying goes, lose your language, lose your culture — that’s the fear among the Navajo Nation. The Navajo language is complex. So difficult to crack that during World War II, the U.S. military used Navajo words to confuse the enemy. The creator of a new...
NAVAJO, NM
cuanschutz.edu

Childhood Shaped His Perspective

Whether it’s learning to drive, graduating high school, or moving out, there’s a lot of freedom that comes with young adulthood. For Christopher Battelli, the transition from child to young adult meant the ability to make his own medical decisions. “For my entire childhood, I was unvaccinated and part of...
KIDS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy