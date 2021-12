First, I want to take a sec to apologize and say that I’m sorry today’s style on The Braid Up has been missing from your life for so long. I mean, these “cutie pie” braided buns are everything you could want in a protective style—simple, cute, and easy to maintain—plus, you’ll want to wear them all holiday season long. Robin Simone Ifill, a Brooklyn-based hairstylist and the mastermind behind the look, says the versatility of the cutie pie braided buns is what she loves about them the most. “It’s a nice little casual style that goes with a lot of things,” says Ifill. “It’s for the classy girl who likes to get down sometimes. Like, I could wear this to Christmas dinner and then after dinner when me and my cousins go to the bar.”

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO