China fast-tracks digital yuan trials for Beijing Winter Olympics

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Pilot scenario construction for using China's digital fiat currency, or the e-CNY, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has entered a final sprint as part of the country's efforts to promote the new payment form. All construction of the digital yuan payment scenarios was...

