Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie’s Oldest Family Owned Riverfront Restaurant Hits Market

By Val
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In what appears to be a surprise to many in the Hudson Valley, an extremely popular Poughkeepsie waterfront restaurant is currently being advertised as on the market by a local real estate company. 'Just Listed - 1 N Water Street, Poughkeepsie. Offered at $5,000,000' was part of a Facebook...

