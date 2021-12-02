ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Reports — Nov. 23-29

 4 days ago

12:10 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of property damage...

county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 22, Skyline Dr, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 44-year-old female for possession of marijuana after...
GILLETTE, WY
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for November 30

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Shakeah Gilliam – Fountain Inn. -Contempt of court penalty for violation of...
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 26-29

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 26 at 6:13 p.m. Kimberly Crisp, 55, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Lee County warrant. She paid $300 and was given a court date of Dec. 28. On Nov. 27 at 8:02 a.m. Allison G. Travetto, 23, of Lincolnshire was cited for speeding 55 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone. She signed a promise to comply and was given a Rochelle court date of Jan. 7.
ROCHELLE, IL
hometownsource.com

Police reports from Richfield Nov. 17-23

Nov. 17 - A disturbance was reported at the intersection of 75th Street East and Portland Avenue South. A man was taken into protective custody. Nov. 18 - A trespasser was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South. A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was located, Tasered and later taken to jail.
RICHFIELD, MN
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Torrance Police Issue Crime Alert Over Threat Of Robberies

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The Torrance Police Department issued a crime alert about the threat of home robberies. Police said would-be thieves are posing as landscapers and casing townhomes in gated communities in the central and eastern parts of Torrance. Authorities also said the suspects are targeting Asian business owners outside the Torrance area and are likely following them home. The suspects have been spotted in neighborhoods driving late model minivans and SUVs.
TORRANCE, CA
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Queens son arrested for killing mom’s boyfriend

QUEENS, NY – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Desean McCain, 22, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on murder charges for the shooting death of his mother’s 47-year-old boyfriend. The incident took place inside the defendant’s mother’s apartment in the Pomonok Houses on November 2, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
crimevoice.com

Carjacking Team Arrested

December 1, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. It was an hour after midnight on November 30 th when Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch picked up a 911 call reporting a carjacking auto theft which had just taken place on a neighborhoodl street in the City of Thousand Oaks. According to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

