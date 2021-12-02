Crime Reports — Nov. 23-29

Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 22, Skyline Dr, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 44-year-old female for possession of marijuana after...
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Shakeah Gilliam – Fountain Inn. -Contempt of court penalty for violation of...
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 26 at 6:13 p.m. Kimberly Crisp, 55, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Lee County warrant. She paid $300 and was given a court date of Dec. 28. On Nov. 27 at 8:02 a.m. Allison G. Travetto, 23, of Lincolnshire was cited for speeding 55 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone. She signed a promise to comply and was given a Rochelle court date of Jan. 7.
Nov. 17 - A disturbance was reported at the intersection of 75th Street East and Portland Avenue South. A man was taken into protective custody. Nov. 18 - A trespasser was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South. A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was located, Tasered and later taken to jail.
TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The Torrance Police Department issued a crime alert about the threat of home robberies.
Police said would-be thieves are posing as landscapers and casing townhomes in gated communities in the central and eastern parts of Torrance.
Authorities also said the suspects are targeting Asian business owners outside the Torrance area and are likely following them home.
The suspects have been spotted in neighborhoods driving late model minivans and SUVs.
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
CLEVELAND -- Theodore John Conrad showed up for work as a bank teller in Cleveland. At the end of his shift, the then 20-year-old stole $215,000, stuffed it into a paper bag -- and vanished, authorities said. That was in July 1969, and he stole the equivalent of $1.7 million...
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman found dead inside an abandoned building on Tuesday was the girlfriend of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Cleveland, according to three law enforcement sources. A group abducted Alishah Pointer in order to force her to give them information...
A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
A shocking video of a California police officer handcuffing a firefighter as he attempted to rescue victims of a car crash has resurfaced. Jacob Gregoire was cuffed, searched and held in a California Highway Patrol car for 30 minutes because he refused to move his fire engine positioned to shield rescue workers and victims from surrounding traffic.
Two days after Danielle Ewenin learned that her 23-year-old sister had been found frozen to death in a farmer’s field on the outskirts of Calgary, Alberta, a city in southwestern Canada, she said she sat down with a police officer to try to understand how such a tragedy could have happened.
The fatal shooting of a Black man in a trailer park is rocking a rural community in Missouri as neighbors who say they witnessed the killing dispute the police narrative of events. Justin King, a 28-year-old Black and Filipino man, was shot Nov. 3 at 11:45 a.m. in the small...
A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
A Haledon police officer found a 19-year-old Paterson man carrying a loaded gun, 200 heroin folds, a half-ounce of crack and $1,547 in proceeds during a traffic stop, authorities said.Officer Jeffrey Welsh stopped the Dodge Dart with Michigan license plates on Aberdeen Court after the driver failed…
QUEENS, NY – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Desean McCain, 22, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on murder charges for the shooting death of his mother’s 47-year-old boyfriend. The incident took place inside the defendant’s mother’s apartment in the Pomonok Houses on November 2, 2021.
This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A librarian in Florida is accused of bumping a motorcyclist in traffic in a road-rage incident. The pregnant woman is followed home by the rider and other witnesses before she's shot dead in the street after reportedly getting a gun from her house (2:13). No one is charged in the case.
New details are emerging about the events surrounding the deaths of a California family on a hiking trail in a new report from The San Francisco Chronicle. Ellen Chung, 31, Jonathan Gerrish, 45, their daughter Miju, 1, and their 8-year-old dog Oski were found dead along a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17, PEOPLE previously reported.
December 1, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. It was an hour after midnight on November 30 th when Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch picked up a 911 call reporting a carjacking auto theft which had just taken place on a neighborhoodl street in the City of Thousand Oaks. According to...
CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after BCAT deputies seized more than 160 grams of drugs. Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday evening on Monte Vista Drive in Candler, according to the sheriff’s office. During the search, officers found 130 grams of methamphetamine, 28.9 grams of […]
