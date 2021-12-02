ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large-scale integration of the plasma proteome with genetics and disease

By Egil Ferkingstad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plasma proteome can help bridge the gap between the genome and diseases. Here we describe genome-wide association studies (GWASs) of plasma protein levels measured with 4,907 aptamers in 35,559 Icelanders. We found 18,084 associations between sequence variants and levels of proteins in plasma (protein quantitative trait loci; pQTL), of which...

Nature.com

Plasma metabolomics in the perioperative period of defect repair in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with congenital heart disease

The quality of life and survival rates of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with congenital heart disease (CHD"“PAH) have been greatly improved by defect-repair surgery and personalized treatments. However, those who survive surgery may remain at risk of persistent PAH, the prognosis may be considerably worse than those unoperated. Dynamic monitoring of clinical measures during the perioperative period of shunt correction is therefore indispensable and of great value. In this study, we explored the plasma-metabolite profiling in 13 patients with CHD"“PAH during the perioperative period of defect repair. Plasma was harvested at four time points: prior to cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) after anesthesia (Pre), immediately after CPB (T0), 24"‰h (T24), and 48"‰h (T48) after defect repair. Untargeted metabolomics strategy based on UPLC Q-TOF MS was used to detect the metabolites. A total of 193 distinguishing metabolites were determined at different time points, enriched in pathways such as oxidation of branched-chain fatty acids. We found that 17 metabolite alterations were significantly correlated with the reduction in mean pulmonary arterial pressure (MPAP) at T48 versus Pre. Gradients in diastolic pulmonary arterial pressure (DPAP), bicarbonate in radial artery (aHCO3), bicarbonate in superior vena cava (svcHCO3), and the partial pressure of dissolved CO2 gas in radial artery (aPCO2) were positively correlated with MPAP gradient. Notably, these clinical-measure gradients were correlated with alterations in shunt-correction-associated metabolites. In total, 12 out of 17 identified metabolites in response to defect repair were increased at both T24 and T48 (all P"‰<"‰0.05, except propionylcarnitine with P"‰<"‰0.05 at T24). In contrast, galactinol dihydrate, guanosine monophosphate, and hydroxyphenylacetylglycine tended to decline at T24 and T48 (only galactinol dihydrate with P"‰<"‰0.05 at T48). In conclusion, 17 metabolites that respond to shunt correction could be used as suitable noninvasive markers, and clinical measures, including DPAP, aHCO3, svcHCO3, and aPCO2, would be of great value in disease monitoring and evaluating future therapeutic interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of disease-linked hyperactivating mutations in UBE3A through large-scale functional variant analysis

The mechanisms that underlie the extensive phenotypic diversity in genetic disorders are poorly understood. Here, we develop a large-scale assay to characterize the functional valence (gain or loss-of-function) of missense variants identified in UBE3A, the gene whose loss-of-function causes the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome. We identify numerous gain-of-function variants including a hyperactivating Q588E mutation that strikingly increases UBE3A activity above wild-type UBE3A levels. Mice carrying the Q588E mutation exhibit aberrant early-life motor and communication deficits, and individuals possessing hyperactivating UBE3A variants exhibit affected phenotypes that are distinguishable from Angelman syndrome. Additional structure-function analysis reveals that Q588 forms a regulatory site in UBE3A that is conserved among HECT domain ubiquitin ligases and perturbed in various neurodevelopmental disorders. Together, our study indicates that excessive UBE3A activity increases the risk for neurodevelopmental pathology and suggests that functional variant analysis can help delineate mechanistic subtypes in monogenic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure for large-scale behavioural neuroscience

The use of rodents to acquire understanding of the function of neural circuits and of the physiological, genetic and developmental underpinnings of behaviour has been constrained by limitations in the scalability, automation and high-throughput operation of implanted wireless neural devices. Here we report scalable and modular hardware and software infrastructure for setting up and operating remotely programmable miniaturized wireless networks leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy for the study of the long-term behaviour of large groups of rodents. The integrated system allows for automated, scheduled and real-time experimentation via the simultaneous and independent use of multiple neural devices and equipment within and across laboratories. By measuring the locomotion, feeding, arousal and social behaviours of groups of mice or rats, we show that the system allows for bidirectional data transfer from readily available hardware, and that it can be used with programmable pharmacological or optogenetic stimulation. Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure should facilitate the remote operation of fully automated large-scale and long-term closed-loop experiments for the study of neural circuits and animal behaviour.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genotyping-in-Thousands by sequencing of archival fish scales reveals maintenance of genetic variation following a severe demographic contraction in kokanee salmon

Historical DNA analysis of archival samples has added new dimensions to population genetic studies, enabling spatiotemporal approaches for reconstructing population history and informing conservation management. Here we tested the efficacy of Genotyping-in-Thousands by sequencing (GT-seq) for collecting targeted single nucleotide polymorphism genotypic data from archival scale samples, and applied this approachÂ to a study of kokanee salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka) in Kluane National Park and Reserve (KNPR; Yukon, Canada) that underwent a severe 12-year population decline followed by a rapid rebound. We genotyped archival scales sampled pre-crash and contemporary fin clips collected post-crash, revealing high coverage (>"‰90% average genotyping across all individuals) and low genotyping error (<"‰0.01% within-libraries, 0.60% among-libraries) despite the relatively poor quality of recovered DNA. We observed slight decreases in expected heterozygosity, allelic diversity, and effective population size post-crash, but none were significant, suggesting genetic diversity was retained despite the severe demographic contraction. Genotypic data also revealed the genetic distinctiveness of a now extirpated population just outside of KNPR, revealing biodiversity loss at the northern edge of the species distribution. More broadly, we demonstrated GT-seq as a valuable tool for collectingÂ genome-wide data from archival samples to address basic questions in ecology and evolution, and inform applied research in wildlife conservation and fisheries management.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Pattern transfer of large-scale thin membranes with controllable self-delamination interface for integrated functional systems

Direct transfer of pre-patterned device-grade nano-to-microscale materials highly benefits many existing and potential, high performance, heterogeneously integrated functional systems over conventional lithography-based microfabrication. We present, in combined theory and experiment, a self-delamination-driven pattern transfer of a single crystalline silicon thin membrane via well-controlled interfacial design in liquid media. This pattern transfer allows the usage of an intermediate or mediator substrate where both front and back sides of a thin membrane are capable of being integrated with standard lithographical processing, thereby achieving deterministic assembly of the thin membrane into a multi-functional system. Implementations of these capabilities are demonstrated in broad variety of applications ranging from electronics to microelectromechanical systems, wetting and filtration, and metamaterials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

The largest ever study of the plasma proteome published

In a study published today in Nature Genetics, scientists at deCODE genetics , a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Amgen, demonstrate how measuring the levels of a large number of proteins in plasma at population scale when combined with data on sequence diversity and RNA expression dramatically increases insights into human diseases and other phenotypes.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Record-breaking simulations of large-scale structure formation in the universe

Tsukuba, Japan – Current simulations of cosmic structure formation do not accurately reproduce the properties of ghost-like particles called neutrinos that have been present in the Universe since its beginning. But now, a research team from Japan has devised an approach that solves this problem. In a study published this...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity correlate with fatigue after aHSCT

Long-term fatigue and cognitive dysfunction affects 35% of allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT) survivors, suggesting a dysfunctional prefrontal cortex. In this study, we assessed prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity in aHSCT patients with fatigue (n"‰="‰12), non-fatigued patients (n"‰="‰12) and healthy controls (n"‰="‰27). Measurement of near-infrared spectroscopy and electrodermal activity was carried out at rest and during cognitive performance (Stroop, verbal fluency and emotion regulation tasks). Prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity were also analyzed in response to dopamine and noradrenaline increase after a single dose of methylphenidate. Baseline cognitive performance was similar in the two patient groups. However, after methylphenidate, only non-fatigued patients improved in Stroop accuracy and had better verbal fluency task performance compared to the fatigued group. Task-related activation of prefrontal cortex in fatigued patients was lower compared to non-fatigued patients during all cognitive tests, both before and after methylphenidate administration. During the Stroop task, reaction time, prefrontal cortex activation, and sympathetic nervous system activity were all lower in fatigued patients compared to healthy controls, but similar in non-fatigued patients and healthy controls.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Meibomian gland dysfunction is highly prevalent among first-time visitors at a Norwegian dry eye specialist clinic

To investigate the prevalence of meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) in patients presenting with subjective dry eye-related symptoms at their first-time consultation in a Norwegian specialized ocular surface clinic. Additionally, to explore the accuracy of the ocular surface disease index score (OSDI) as an extensively applied tool to assess the severity of dry eye symptoms and MGD diagnosis. Patients with subjective dry eye-related complaints (n"‰="‰900) attending the clinic for the first time, from 2012 to 2016, were included in the study. At the baseline, patients completed the OSDI questionnaire. Subsequently, objective clinical tests, including fluorescein break-up time (FBUT), Schirmer-I test, ocular surface staining (OSS), and meibomian gland function assessment using gland expressibility and meibum quality were performed. The association between MGD and its severity in relation to symptom severity defined by OSDI-score was examined. MGD was found in 93.8% of the study group. MGD prevalence was not significantly different between groups based on age (p"‰="‰0.302) or sex (p"‰="‰0.079). There was a significant association between severity of MGD and dry eye-related symptoms (p"‰="‰0.014). OSS was significantly higher in patients with severe symptoms (p"‰="‰0.031). Sensitivity and specificity of positive symptom-score (OSDI"‰â‰¥"‰13) for disclosing MGD were 85.5% and 30.4%, respectively. MGD was highly prevalent, not associated with age and sex. OSDI"‰â‰¥"‰13 had high sensitivity and high positive predictive value (PPV), but low specificity and negative predictive value (NPV) for disclosing MGD. This underscores the importance of meibomian gland assessment in patients with dry eye-related symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Novel Agent May Be Game-Changer in Rare Genetic Disease

A novel oral agent may represent a game-changer for patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, a rare genetic disorder that increases the risk of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers, a new phase 2 trial suggests. The majority of patients with VHL who received belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor 2α...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The NSP14/NSP10 RNA repair complex as a Pan-coronavirus therapeutic target

The risk of zoonotic coronavirus spillover into the human population, as highlighted by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, demands the development of pan-coronavirus antivirals. The efficacy of existing antiviral ribonucleoside/ribonucleotide analogs, such as remdesivir, is decreased by the viral proofreading exonuclease NSP14-NSP10 complex. Here, using a novel assay and in silico modeling and screening, we identified NSP14-NSP10 inhibitors that increase remdesivir'sÂ potency. A model compound, sofalcone, both inhibits the exonuclease activity of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV in vitro, and synergistically enhances the antiviral effect of remdesivir, suppressing the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and the related human coronavirus OC43. The validation of top hits from our primary screenings using cellular systems provides proof-of-concept for the NSP14 complex as a therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Intrinsic cerebellar functional connectivity of social cognition and theory of mind in first-episode psychosis patients

Neuroimaging studies have revealed how intrinsic dysconnectivity among cortical regions of the mentalizing network (MENT) and the mirror neuron system (MNS) could explain the theory of mind (ToM) deficit in schizophrenia patients. However, despite the concurrent involvement of the cerebellum with the cortex in social cognition, the dysfunction in intrinsic interplay between the cerebellar nodes of MENT/MNS and the cortex in schizophrenia patients remains unknown. Thus, we aimed to investigate whether resting-state cerebello"“cortical dysconnectivity exists in first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients in relationship with their ToM deficit. A total of 37 FEP patients and 80 healthy controls (HCs) underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Using a priori-defined cerebellar seeds that functionally connect to the MENT (right crus II) and MNS (right crus I), we compared cerebello"“cortical functional connectivities (FCs) in FEP patients and HCs. Correlations between cerebello"“parietal connectivities and ToM performance were investigated in FEP patients. FEP patients showed hyperconnectivity between the right crus II and anterior cingulate gyrus and between the right crus I and supplementary motor area, bilateral postcentral gyrus, and right central/parietal operculum (CO/PO). Hypoconnectivity was found between the right crus II and left supramarginal gyrus (SMG) in FEP patients. FCs between the right crus II and left SMG and between the right crus I and right CO/PO were significantly correlated with ToM scores in FEP patients. In accordance with the "cognitive dysmetria" hypothesis, our results highlight the importance of cerbello-cortical dysconnectivities in understanding social cognitive deficits in schizophrenia patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Most myopathic lamin variants aggregate: a functional genomics approach for assessing variants of uncertain significance

Hundreds of LMNA variants have been associated with several distinct disease phenotypes. However, genotype"“phenotype relationships remain largely undefined and the impact for most variants remains unknown. We performed a functional analysis for 178 variants across five structural domains using two different overexpression models. We found that lamin A aggregation is a major determinant for skeletal and cardiac laminopathies. An in vitro solubility assay shows that aggregation-prone variants in the immunoglobulin-like domain correlate with domain destabilization. Finally, we demonstrate that myopathic-associated LMNA variants show aggregation patterns in induced pluripotent stem cell derived-cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) in contrast to non-myopathic LMNA variants. Our data-driven approach (1) reveals that striated muscle laminopathies are predominantly protein misfolding diseases, (2) demonstrates an iPSC-CM experimental platform for characterizing laminopathic variants in human cardiomyocytes, and (3) supports a functional assay to aid in assessing pathogenicity for myopathic variants of uncertain significance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A cohort study investigating the occurrence of differences in care provided to men and women in an intensive care unit

It has been reported that there are differences in the care given within the intensive care unit (ICU) between men and women. The aim of this study is to investigate if any differences still exist between men and women regarding the level of intensive care provided, using prespecified intensive care items. This is a retrospective cohort study of 9017 ICU patients admitted to a university hospital between 2006 and 2016. Differences in use of mechanical ventilation, invasive monitoring, vasoactive treatment, inotropic treatment, echocardiography, renal replacement therapy and central venous catheters based on the sex of the patient were analysed using univariate and multivariable logistic regressions. Subgroup analyses were performed on patients diagnosed with sepsis, cardiac arrest and respiratory disease. Approximately one third of the patients were women. Overall, men received more mechanical ventilation, more dialysis and more vasoactive treatment. Among patients admitted with a respiratory disease, men were more likely to receive mechanical ventilation. Furthermore, men were more likely to receive levosimendan if admitted with cardiac arrest. We conclude that differences in the level of intensive care provided to men and women still exist.
HEALTH

