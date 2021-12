Dragon Ball Super is teasing Goku's real feelings toward Vegeta's new Ultra Ego form with the newest chapter of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached its next phase of battle as Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah are readying themselves to take on the next major threat with the newest chapter but the battles we have seen thus far have been quite eye-opening. This was especially true when Vegeta took on Granolah and revealed that he had been hiding a new form that he has crafted all on his own, Ultra Ego.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO