Who Has Been The Worst Prime Minister In The Uk?

The papers are led by a warning from one of the designers of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine as Dame Sarah Gilbert says the next pandemic could be “more lethal” than Covid.The Guardian carries Dame Sarah’s comments, with the Oxford professor delivering the 44th prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.Guardian front page, Monday 6 December 2021: Next virus could be more lethal, warns scientist behind vaccine pic.twitter.com/AR8PNZ1vec— The Guardian (@guardian) December 6, 2021Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports more than 300,000 housebound people are yet to receive their booster jab.TELEGRAPH: More than 300,000 housebound yet to get booster jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WIUBaarvhH— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis)...
Comments / 0