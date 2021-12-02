Who Has Been The Worst Prime Minister In The Uk?

Michael Sheen has said he has turned himself into a social enterprise, a “not-for-profit actor”.Actor and activist Michael Sheen has said organising the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a turning point for him.Speaking to The Big Issue for their Letter To My Younger Self, the 52-year-old said: “I had committed to helping to organise that and then suddenly, with not long to go, there was no money.“I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen.“I thought, I’m not going to let that happen.I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise,...

ADVOCACY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO