Non-traumatic open globe injuries: presenting characteristics and visual outcomes

By Andrew W. Gross
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo describe clinical characteristics and visual outcomes of non-traumatic open globe injuries. A level 1 trauma centre in a large urban medical centre. Charts of non-traumatic open globe patients admitted to MHH-TMC from 1/2010 to 3/2015 were reviewed for demographics, cause, clinical characteristics, visual acuity (VA) and enucleation. Results....

Nature.com

Effect of vitamin D on cognitive decline: results from two ancillary studies of the VITAL randomized trial

Low vitamin D levels have been associated with cognitive decline; however, few randomized trials have been conducted. In a trial, we evaluated vitamin D3 supplementation on cognitive decline. We included participants aged 60+ years (mean[SD]"‰="‰70.9[5.8]Â years) free of cardiovascular disease and cancer in two substudies in the VITAL 2"‰Ã—"‰2 randomized trial of vitamin D3 (2000Â IU/day of cholecalciferol) and fish oil supplements: 3424 had cognitive assessments by phone (eight neuropsychologic tests; 2.8Â years follow-up) and 794 had in-person assessments (nine tests; 2.0Â years follow-up). The primary, pre-specified outcome was decline over two assessments in global composite score (average z-scores of all tests); substudy-specific results were meta-analyzed. The pooled mean difference in annual rate of decline (MD) for vitamin D3 versus placebo was 0.01 (95% CI âˆ’"‰0.01, 0.02; p"‰="‰0.39). We observed no interaction with baseline 25-hydroxyvitamin-D levels (p-interaction"‰="‰0.84) and a significant interaction with self-reported race (p-interaction"‰="‰0.01). Among Black participants (19%), those assigned vitamin D3 versus placebo had better cognitive maintenance (MD"‰="‰0.04, 95% CI 0.01, 0.08, similar to that observed for Black participants 1.2Â years apart in age). Thus, vitamin D3 (2000Â IU/day cholecalciferol) supplementation was not associated with cognitive decline over 2"“3Â years among community-dwelling older participants but may provide modest cognitive benefits in older Black adults, although these results need confirmation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk factors for Bell's palsy based on the Korean National Health Insurance Service National Sample Cohort data

The associations between hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia with Bell's palsy have been controversial and only a few studies have assessed risk factors for Bell's palsy based on population-based data. The aim of the present study was to evaluate whether sociodemographic factors such as sex, age, residence, household income, and metabolic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia were risk factors for Bell's palsy using the National Health Insurance Service National Sample Cohort data of Korea. Patients who visited an outpatient clinic twice orÂ more or had one orÂ more admission and received steroid medication under the International Classification of Diseases diagnostic codes for Bell's palsy from 2006 to 2015 were defined as patients with Bell's palsy in this study. The associations between sociodemographic factors and metabolic diseases to Bell's palsy were analyzed with univariate and multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression models. There were 2708 patients with Bell's palsy recorded from 2006 to 2015. Male sex, advanced age, residence in a location other than the capital and metropolitan cities, hypertension, and diabetes were significant risk factors for Bell's palsy. This study is significant for patients and providers because we analyzed the relationships using a population-based database over a long-term follow-up period.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Enriched environment and visual stimuli protect the retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors in a mouse model of non-exudative age-related macular degeneration

Non-exudative age-related macular degeneration (NE-AMD), the main cause of blindness in people above 50 years old, lacks effective treatments at the moment. We have developed a new NE-AMD model through unilateral superior cervical ganglionectomy (SCGx), which elicits the disease main features in C57Bl/6J mice. The involvement of oxidative stress in the damage induced by NE-AMD to the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and outer retina has been strongly supported by evidence. We analysed the effect of enriched environment (EE) and visual stimulation (VS) in the RPE/outer retina damage within experimental NE-AMD. Exposure to EE starting 48"‰h post-SCGx, which had no effect on the choriocapillaris ubiquitous thickness increase, protected visual functions, prevented the thickness increase of the Bruch's membrane, and the loss of the melanin of the RPE, number of melanosomes, and retinoid isomerohydrolase (RPE65) immunoreactivity, as well as the ultrastructural damage of the RPE and photoreceptors, exclusively circumscribed to the central temporal (but not nasal) region, induced by experimental NE-AMD. EE also prevented the increase in outer retina/RPE oxidative stress markers and decrease in mitochondrial mass at 6 weeks post-SCGx. Moreover, EE increased RPE and retinal brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, particularly in MÃ¼ller cells. When EE exposure was delayed (dEE), starting at 4 weeks post-SCGx, it restored visual functions, reversed the RPE melanin content and RPE65-immunoreactivity decrease. Exposing animals to VS protected visual functions and prevented the decrease in RPE melanin content and RPE65 immunoreactivity. These findings suggest that EE housing and VS could become an NE-AMD promising therapeutic strategy.
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
Scientific American

COVID Can Cause Strange Eye and Ear Symptoms

Red eyes, ringing ears, sensitivity to light, trouble hearing: although a loss of taste and smell have become well-known sensory symptoms of COVID, accumulating research suggests that vision and hearing are also frequent targets of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the disease. More than 10 percent of people who get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
IFLScience

People With Allergies Appear Less Likely To Develop COVID-19, Study Suggests

When hayfever season comes and your eyes water and nose runs, you can feel a small compensation for the suffering: There is a negative correlation between susceptibility to a range of allergies and the chance of catching COVID-19, at least in the UK population, according to one study. The reasons behind this result could turn out to be rather trivial, or tell us something important about the working of our immune systems that might help us combat allergies, infectious diseases, or both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH

