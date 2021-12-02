ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

International standards and guidelines for xenotransplantation

By Wayne J. Hawthorne
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn particular, we strongly disagree with the authors' contention that "a patchwork of different regulatory and legal approaches means that it is unlikely that an international consensus can be found to oversee xenotransplants." In addition, we believe that the statement "A continued, systematic debate on common standards should therefore be a...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID 'Omicron' variant: Union Health Ministry issues revised guidelines for international arrivals in India w.e.f Dec 1

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The guidelines require passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days travel details.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Union Health Secy writes to Maharashtra on COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers, asks it to align with Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Amid the threat of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday has written to the Maharashtra government stating that the state's guidelines on RTPC tests and quarantine of international passengers was "in divergence" with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Health Organization#Access Options#Cantz T Hoppe#Biotechnol#796#E12604#World Health Assembly
Nature.com

'Fetal side' of the placenta: anatomical mis-annotation of carbon particle 'transfer' across the human placenta

Arising from H. BovÃ© et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11654-3 (2019) In utero exposure to environmental agents is a critical driver of diseases manifesting in childhood and adulthood1,2, and direct fetal contact with potentially harmful substances is largely determined by the ability of the material to cross the placenta, which forms a selective barrier between maternal and fetal circulations. In a recent Nature Communications article, BovÃ© et al. present data which they report as demonstrating that 'ambient black carbon particles reach the fetal side of human placenta'3, which centres on their demonstration that carbon particles are detectable in placental villous tissue, as visualised by two-photon microscopy. Most people will interpret the term 'fetal side' to mean that particles have moved from the maternal circulation into cells adjacent to the fetal circulation, yet, the data presented shows that carbon particles are contained in the placental villous tissue, and does not demonstrate transfer to the fetal side. The data presented are interesting, and the techniques used a valid way of studying entry of carbon particles into tissues, yet the conclusion as stated in the title is open to misinterpretation, which was strongly evident in media coverage of this publication.
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy