(2) Counts of Causing or Risking a Catastrophe (F3)

Arson, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief - In# 21-11740 - November 30th, 2021 at approximately 11:45 pm - 737 W. Third St - Tiffany Marie McGinty, F/28, was charged with the above offenses after officers were twice dispatched to the residence for a report of McGinty setting items on fire at her neighbor's apartment door and throwing a knife through the apartment window. Officers then made contact with McGinty, who then attempted to flee into the basement, then out of the residence, and then became physically resistive/combative with officers before being taken into custody.
