(2) Counts of Causing or Risking a Catastrophe (F3)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArson, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief - In# 21-11740 - November 30th, 2021 at...

2709.1 (A)(1) Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear (F3)

Jordan M. Sager, 25, of Lancaster, PA, is charged with Stalking, Terroristic Threats and Harassment when the defendant sent multiple threatening text messages to the victim and victim's grandmother despite both having an active protection from abuse order against the defendant. 2709.1 (A)(1) Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause...
LANCASTER, PA
Posssession of drug paraphernalia

On November 22, 2021 Officers were dispatched the area of 14 W. Butler Ave. Ambler Borough, PA 19002 for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located two males inside the vehicle and one male (Nicholas Forjohn) was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Forjohn was taken into custody and... All...
AMBLER, PA
( 1 count ) DUI (M); (1 count) Careless Driving (S)

On Sunday November 7th, 2021 at approximately 1:35AM officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reversing in the 50 block of North Church Street going the wrong way. WCPD officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Ehud Guy a 46 year old W/M/NH from Philadelphia ,PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
75-3802 A1DUI and four additional charges

On November 18, 2021 at 3:57PM, the OPD were dispatched to a hit & run accident, no injury reported along the 400 block Broad Street. At 4:06PM, Oxford police officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford Village / Lauren Lane. Witnesses came to the police scene to identify...
OXFORD, PA
Flight
Bench Warrant-Parole Violation; Causing or Risking a Catastrophe (F3)

On 11/29/2021 at approximately 2030 hours, Palmyra Police observed a silver in color Mercedes-Benz sitting in the Turkey Hill parking lot with tinted windows. Upon further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Norat Robertson who was confirmed to be wanted out of... Bench Warrant-Parole Violation; Causing...
PALMYRA, PA
(3 Counts)Theft By Unlawful Taking

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Bensalem Police responded to the Shop Rite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
AVOID ALLEY # 1 @ COTTAGE STREET DUE TO DISABLED VEHICLE

PLEASE AVOID USING THE ALLEY BEHIND THE POLICE STATION (ALLEY #1) UP TO COTTAGE STREET DUE TO A DISABLED VEHICLE. YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO GET THROUGH AT THIS TIME. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Misuse Plate-Card (Regis)

Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Lehighton Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by 21-year-old Nathan MILLER in Polk Township, Monroe County on 4/13/2021. During that investigation, numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed and MILLER was placed under arrest... Driv While Oper Priv Susp or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
(4) Counts Theft By Unlawful Taking

Karen L. Atherton, Waynesboro, has been charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking after several reports were received regarding items reported stolen on September 8 at 7:40 a.m. on Garfield Street. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
75-3808 Operate Vehicle w/o ignition interlock and one additional charge

On October 10, 2021 at 2:16AM, the OPD charged William P. Henderson of Oxford with operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, after initially being pulled over for a violation of driving without headlights. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
OXFORD, PA
Missing Person (Disability)

All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
(1) Count of Driving While License is Suspended / Revoked (DUI Related) (M)

Robert Charles Lindenmuth Jr. of Rosstown Road Lewisberry, was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation on Lewisberry Road at Garriston Road. (1) Count of Driving While License is Suspended / Revoked (DUI Related) (M), (1) count of Registration and Certificate of title required (S) All...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
(4 counts) Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine

In September of 2021, the WCPD Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation in the sale of Cocaine and Methamphetamine by Martin Lopez-Mondragon, a 25 year old male from Avondale, PA. As a result of this investigation, Lopez-Mondragon was taken into custody without incident on 11/17/21. Lopez-... All site content on the...
AVONDALE, PA
& 1 Count Receiving Stolen Property (M2)

On November 28, 2021, at approximately 10:45 am, West Chester Police Officers responded to the report of trespassers at 690 S Creek Road, Brandywine Picnic Park. One of the property's caretakers indicated subjects were moving items around and walking around the park property. The Investigation... All site content on the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Crash Investigation - North Cedar Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 11/29/2021 around 4:01 PM in the 400 Block of North Cedar Street. A vehicle driven by Harold L. HALDEMAN, age 57, of Denver, struck a legally parked (unoccupied) vehicle. No injuries were reported. All site content on...
LITITZ, PA
THEFT OF PACKAGE ON 11/27/2021

On Saturday, November 27, 2021, between 7:00pm and 9:00pm, a package was stolen off the front porch of a residence on Cambridge Place the New Britain Walk development in Chalfont (New Britain Township). Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact us at either 215-822-1910, Police@NBTPD.org or by clicking the 'Submit A Tip' button. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.
NEW BRITAIN, PA
McGinty, Tiffany Marie - (2) Counts of Arson (F1) and 4 additional charges

Arson, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief - In# 21-11740 - November 30th, 2021 at approximately 11:45 pm - 737 W. Third St - Tiffany Marie McGinty, F/28, was charged with the above offenses after officers were twice dispatched to the residence for a report of McGinty setting items on fire at her neighbor's apartment door and throwing a knife through the apartment window. Officers then made contact with McGinty, who then attempted to flee into the basement, then out of the residence, and then became physically resistive/combative with officers before being taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Carrigan, Craig Alan - Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and 5 additional charges

The East Earl Township Police Department arrested Craig A. Carrigan of Royersford. Carrigan is charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Agricultural Vandalism, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Traffic Violations. It is alleged that on November 27, 2021 at around 8:15 PM, an officer on patrol observed a Ford pickup commit a traffic violation in the 1400 block of Main Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the Ford pickup fled eastbound in the 1400 block of Main Street. The Ford pickup stopped after a brief pursuit, after which Carrigan was identified as the driver and taken into custody.
EAST EARL, PA
18-2706-A1 Terroristic Threats and three additional charges

On October 13, 2021 at 12:35AM, the OPD was dispatched to the 100 block N 5th Street for a domestic disturbance. The victim reports, Terence Kenneth Henderson picked up a knife from the kitchen and began threatening everyone in the house saying that he will kill them all. Preliminary hearing was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vehicle Accident

On December 2nd 2021 at 2:53 AM, the Chambersburg Police and Fire Departments responded to 1 N Main St for a single vehicle accident. An SUV traveling west bound on Lincoln Way E struck the Memorial Fountain and Statue, causing damage. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Meritus Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

