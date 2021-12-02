ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Holiday Tech Gifts 101

By Good Day Marketplace Team
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is here, so time to kick into high gear! If you’re still...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
MyTexasDaily

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Toys for Your Little Ones at Every Age

(BPT) - The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to get a jump start on your gift list with fun finds and toys that babies and curious toddlers will love. Skip Hop, the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a quality and engaging toy assortment for little ones at every age that is sure to brighten the gift-giving season during holidays. The assortment ranges from activity walkers, bathtime toys, teething solutions, and more!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Holiday Season#Laptop#Help Is On The Way#Digital Lifestyle
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
wearegreenbay.com

Giving the gift of tech with US Cellular

(WFRV) – It’s officially shopping season and give the gift of technology without worrying about shipping and deadlines thanks to US Cellular. Tech expert Eric Larson joined Local 5 Live to talk about what are some of the popular gifts this year. Find the US Cellular store closest to you...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
WATE

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
rachaelrayshow.com

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Christmas Gifts, Ideas and Inspiration

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are just around the corner—and soon enough, our schedules will be chock-full of festive activities like baking, decorating,...
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

20 White Elephant Holiday Gifts That Aren’t Cheap on Thoughtfulness

Holiday season is upon us and that means family time, holiday parties (virtual or otherwise), and gift giving. Even if you're planning on buying multiple gifts for different people, there's actually a lot you can accomplish without breaking the bank. In fact, even $10 can go a long way. Though this low price limit for a gift exchange may seem like quite the challenge, we have plenty of great ideas to help you make it work. We have compiled 20 of our favorite products, from playful holiday themed items to adorable novelty gifts that are truly unique.
SHOPPING
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Hi-Tech Holiday Gifts with Stephanie Humphrey

(Sponsored)- Consumers are expected to spend close to 135-billion dollars on tech gadgets this holiday season. What are the best bets and buys? Technology and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey is here with a couple of her favorite must-have hi-tech holiday gift picks.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

At A Loss For Holiday Gift Ideas? Here're Some Suggestions For You

After the atypical 2020 holiday season, where purchases were made online, in-person shopping has returned with 2021. In fact, customers have the option of capitalizing on the best of both the worlds. "It's going to be a hybrid holiday this year, blending the return of a celebratory feeling with the...
RETAIL
thedrive

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Military And Aviation Aficionados

Anything on this list is sure to result in Top Gun high-fives on Christmas morning!. The 2021 holiday season is upon us, and it potentially offers something closer to “normal” than 2020’s. But with global supply chains tangled up, there’s no telling what gift-buying is going to look like once the Black Friday feeding frenzy begins. And there’s no word yet from Washington on the FAA special permissions for the jolly fat man in the red suit to fly his annual route — and if he doesn’t get his cholesterol down, he might also need a special issuance for his medical certificate. In other words, choosing — and getting ahold of — the right gift could be more of a challenge even than in 2020.
MILITARY
TIME

The Best Toys of 2021

The best toys of 2021 keep the magic of childhood alive with technology, special effects, and good old-fashioned fun. With Magic Mixies , kids mix up a potion and—poof!—summon a new stuffed pet. LEGO Vidiyo Party lets kids create a music video in real time, wherever they are, through the power of virtual reality. And the Spirograph Animator reinvents a beloved classic toy, using a light show to add animated effects to your child’s spiral designs. Here, the editors of TIME for Kids round up the best toys of the year.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy