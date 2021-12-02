ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGinty, Tiffany Marie - (2) Counts of Arson (F1) and 4 additional charges

 4 days ago

Arson, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Recklessly Endangering, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief - In# 21-11740 - November 30th, 2021 at approximately 11:45...

75-3802 A1DUI and four additional charges

On November 18, 2021 at 3:57PM, the OPD were dispatched to a hit & run accident, no injury reported along the 400 block Broad Street. At 4:06PM, Oxford police officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford Village / Lauren Lane. Witnesses came to the police scene to identify...
OXFORD, PA
Gonzalez Ramirez, Miguel - 75-3802 A1DUI and four additional charges

On November 18, 2021 at 3:57PM, the OPD were dispatched to a hit & run accident, no injury reported along the 400 block Broad Street. At 4:06PM, Oxford police officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford Village / Lauren Lane. Witnesses came to the police scene to identify the driver involved in the hit & run. Police detected the driver to be under the influence. The driver, Miguel Gonzalez Ramirez of Guatemala was arrested for DUI. Gonzalez Ramirez was transported to Chester County Prison Central Booking and awaiting preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
Thomas, Darrell Antwon - (18)3701(A)(1)(II) Robbery and four additional charges

The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas, Darrell Antwon on Monday November 29th, 2021. Holding Department: Oxford Borough Police Department. UPDATE: Darrell Antwon Thomas Arrested ~ On November 29, 2021 at approximately 4:30PM Oxford Police Officers, plain clothes observed felony wanted suspect, Darrell Thomas standing in front of the Landhope Farms, Lower Oxford Township. Undercover officers followed Thomas until PA State Police - Avondale Barracks responded and took Thomas into custody at 4:48PM.
OXFORD, PA
King, Elmer Stoltzfus - (2) counts of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

On November 14, 2021 at approximately 2:25am NHPD was on routine patrol in the area of the 400 Block of East Farmersville Road (Earl Township). They observed a truck that had swerved over the center, yellow line multiple times. They stopped the truck and the driver was identified as Elmer King (age 46 of New Holland). King displayed numerous signs of intoxication and was unable to complete field sobriety tests accurately. Officers observed an open can of beer in the center console of King's truck. He was arrested for DUI and a test later showed that he had a BAC of .106%. The above charges were filed as a result.
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Reeves, Scott Edward - (1) count Terroristic Threats and 1 additional charge

Terroristic Threats / Simple Assault Arrest, 7:15 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, 1000 block Clark Street (LT) – Scott Edward Reeves, M/62, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute at his residence. During the altercation, Reeves walked around the kitchen of the home with a “cocked” .38 revolver, and told the victim that he would kill them, three (3) times. Reeves fled the area prior to police arrival. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Reeves was later located and taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.
LANCASTER, PA
Rebman, Carly Elizabeth - 18 3502 A2 (F1) Burglary-Overnight Accommodation and 4 additional charges

On 10/27/21, LWTPD Officers responded to a Forced Entry Burglary (Not in Progress) in the 1800 block of Snyder Corner Road, Windsor, PA. Victim reported someone broke a glass pane window and gained entry into their home. Suspect(s) stole a firearm (Springfield 45 SDX), jewelry and coins. This investigation revealed evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Carly Elizabeth Rebman, who is an acquaintance of the victim.
WINDSOR, PA
West, Travis B - (1 Count Theft By Unlawful Taking- M2 and 2 additional charges

On November 28, 2021, at approximately 10:45 am, West Chester Police Officers responded to the report of trespassers at 690 S Creek Road, Brandywine Picnic Park. One of the property's caretakers indicated subjects were moving items around and walking around the park property. The Investigation revealed Travis B. West, a 27-year-old white male from West Chester, PA, removed items from the park that were not his. West's preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-01.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Public Safety
Rodriguez, Adrian - (1) count Strangulation and 4 additional charges

Adrian Rodriguez, 36, of Kennett Square was arrested and charged with Strangulation, Aggravated Assault and other related charges, following an altercation during which he allegedly grabbed a juvenile by the collar of their shirt, choking them, and slammed a female subject into a vehicle multiple times, leaving a dent in the vehicle. The incident occurred on November 24, 2021, at approximately 4:31PM, in the 500 Block of Las Rosas Drive, Kennett Square Borough. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04. Case is pending a preliminary hearing.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Miller, Daniel Justin - (1) Count of Homicide (Criminal Attempt) (F1) and 8 additional charges

Criminal Attempt Homicide, Strangulation, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Resisting Arrest, and related offenses - In# 21-11779 - December 2nd, 2021 at approximately 12:38 am - 2326 Linn St - Daniel Justin Miller Sr., M/47, was charged with the above offenses when, after being served with a Protection From Abuse Order, he responded to the female victim's residence and kicked in the door. Miller then threatened to kill several occupants before strangling and beating the victim until she became unconscious. Officers were able to quickly respond to the scene and intervene while Miller was assaulting the victim. The victim was emergency transported to UPMC and placed in critical care for severe injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LOBB, Ralph Wayne II - 751571(a)(5) - VIOLATIONS CONCERNING LICENSES (M1) and 2 additional charges

On Monday, March 1, 2021, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer was on patrol checking the area in regards to a theft that had occurred in an attempt to locate the vehicle involved. The Officer engaged in a conversation with a male, who was sitting in his truck. The Officer provided the male a picture of the vehicle in the theft and inquired if he had seen it, which he confirmed he had. The Officer obtained the male's information for report purposes. The male provided the Officer with a Pennsylvania driver's license, which identified the male as Ralph W. Lobb II, however a records check discovered the driver's license number was not valid. R. Lobb II was released pending investigation.
BANGOR, PA
Derose, James Anthony - (18) 3502 (A)(4) Burglary-Not overnight Accom-No person Present (F2) and 3 additional charges

On December 2, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant on James A. Derose was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On October 20, 2021 at 7:29 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to Interstate Towing, 1120 St John's Road, for a reported non-active Burglary. Officers found the rear door to the business had been pried open with some type of metal object. In addition to the damage, employees reported that $25 dollars cash had been stolen from the office. The stolen money had been laying on the desk in the location where the business checks are normally kept.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Attempt to Identify

On 11/26/21 at approx. 3:40pm the female suspect entered the Giant Food Store at 86 Glocker Way in North Coventry Twp. Chester County and selected multiple food items including meat, chicken, frozen food and dog food with a store value of $105.00. The female suspect then made her way to the self service check-out line and began to scan the items. At some point the "attendant needed" was activated on the scanner and the female suspect was seen waiting for assistance. When assistance was delayed the female then placed all of the items back into the cart and departed the store without paying. The female suspect was believed to be driving a dark in color 4 door Honda Element. Anyone with information about the identity of the female pictured is asked to contact Det. Barton at Norco PD. Phone # 610-323-8360.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Johnson, Vernon Malik - (18) 4101 A1 Forgery (F2) and 3 additional charges

On October 26, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Vernon M. Johnson was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On January 13th, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., Lower Allen Township Police received a case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On November 16th, 2020...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lopez, Joselito - Dui and 3 additional charges

On the 21st of November, an officer driving on Lincoln Hwy observed a black SUV traveling Westbound with an expired registration. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver, Joselito Lopez, provided a PA Driver's License that had expired earlier in November. While speaking to Lopez, officers could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. After exiting his vehicle to participate in field sobriety exercises, the odor was still apparent coming from Lopez. He was unable to complete the field sobriety exercises and was arrested for DUI.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PUBLIC SAFETY

