McGinty, Tiffany Marie - (2) Counts of Arson (F1) and 4 additional charges

Criminal Attempt Homicide, Strangulation, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Resisting Arrest, and related offenses - In# 21-11779 - December 2nd, 2021 at approximately 12:38 am - 2326 Linn St - Daniel Justin Miller Sr., M/47, was charged with the above offenses when, after being served with a Protection From Abuse Order, he responded to the female victim's residence and kicked in the door. Miller then threatened to kill several occupants before strangling and beating the victim until she became unconscious. Officers were able to quickly respond to the scene and intervene while Miller was assaulting the victim. The victim was emergency transported to UPMC and placed in critical care for severe injuries.
