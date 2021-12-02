McGinty, Tiffany Marie - (2) Counts of Arson (F1) and 4 additional charges

On 11/26/21 at approx. 3:40pm the female suspect entered the Giant Food Store at 86 Glocker Way in North Coventry Twp. Chester County and selected multiple food items including meat, chicken, frozen food and dog food with a store value of $105.00. The female suspect then made her way to the self service check-out line and began to scan the items. At some point the "attendant needed" was activated on the scanner and the female suspect was seen waiting for assistance. When assistance was delayed the female then placed all of the items back into the cart and departed the store without paying. The female suspect was believed to be driving a dark in color 4 door Honda Element. Anyone with information about the identity of the female pictured is asked to contact Det. Barton at Norco PD. Phone # 610-323-8360.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO