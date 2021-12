A pastiche of arcade racers from the 90’s, Formula Retro Racing doesn’t quite do enough to deserve a victory lap. The Finger Guns Review. Most retro inspired games are a blend of influences. You can usually pinpoint a decade and a genre but you can’t usually call out a singular title that inspired it. With Formula Retro Racing, you can absolutely pin point the game it’s looking to emulate. It’s the 1990’s Arcade and eventual Mega Drive hit Virtua Racing. This game wears that inspiration on its sleeve and makes no effort to hide it. Everything from the HUD display right through to the chunky polygon visuals is an imitation of the classic SEGA racer. Does that make for a competent modern day racer or does this old school racer need more time in the pit lane? Let’s get into it…

