Progress in Treating Genetic Disease: Dwarfism, Inborn Errors, Immune Deficiencies, and a Clotting Disorder

By Ricki Lewis, PhD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly a decade since my book The Forever Fix: Gene Therapy and the Boy Who Saved It, was published. The field hasn’t come as far as I’d hoped, with FDA approvals for only two conditions – the retinal blindness at the heart of my book and spinal muscular...

Summary: A class of drugs called BACE1 inhibitors, originally designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease, shows potential for the treatment of glioblastoma brain cancer. New Cleveland Clinic research found that drugs originally designed to help treat Alzheimer’s disease may hold promise for glioblastoma, the most common and lethal type of primary brain tumor.
The aim of this study was to investigate the association between pulse pressure (PP) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression among the general population in Japan. We conducted a population-based cohort study of the residents of Iki Island, Nagasaki, Japan, from 2008 to 2018. We identified 1042 participants who had CKD (estimated glomerular filtration rate(eGFR)"‰<"‰60Â mL/min/1.73 m2 or the presence of proteinuria) at baseline. Cox's proportional hazard model was used to evaluate the association between PP and progression of CKD. During a 4.66-year mean follow-up, there were 241 cases of CKD progression (incident rate: 49.8 per 1000 person-years). A significant increase existed in CKD progression per 10Â mmHg of PP elevation, even when adjusted for confounding factors [adjusted hazard ratio 1.17 (1.06"“1.29) p"‰<"‰0.001]. Similar results were obtained even after dividing PP into quartiles [Q2: 1.14 (0.74"“1.76), Q3: 1.35 (0.88"“2.06), Q4: 1.87 (1.23"“2.83) p"‰="‰0.003 for trend]. This trend did not change significantly irrespective of baseline systolic or diastolic blood pressures. PP remained a potential predictive marker, especially for eGFR decline. In conclusion, we found a significant association between PP and CKD progression. PP might be a potential predictive marker for CKD progression.
Doctors Treat Girl’s Genetic Disorder with Repurposed Drug

Kelly Berthoud remembers the day in 2019 when her daughter Marley sprouted her first eyebrows. Already four years old at the time, Marley had been hairless for most of her life, one of several characteristics about the young girl that scientists and physicians had spent years working to explain. But with the family ensconced in the living room on that morning just before Christmas, each tiny blonde hair, now growing as the result of an experimental drug Marley had recently started taking, was a gift. “We were sitting on the couch and the sunshine was hitting her just right,” Berthoud recalls. “I remember whipping my head around when I noticed.”
Targeting immune cells in the brain called microglia has shown some promise towards developing a potential avenue for Alzheimer's treatment, according to new research using mouse models. The primary job of microglia is to protect the brain, but they can carry a particular gene mutation that has previously been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. In this study, researchers were able to establish the molecular fingerprint of that mutation. By blocking off the effects of the mutation in tests on mice, the team was able to reverse some of the inflammatory effects and synaptic toxicity (neuron damage) that's usually seen as...
The joint research team of Professor Choi Hongsoo at Robotics Engineering, DGIST, a senior researcher Jinyoung Kim from DGIST-ETH Microrobotics Research Center, and the research team of Professor Sung Won Kim at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital of the Catholic University, made a breakthrough for the improvement of the therapeutic efficacy and safety in stem cell-based treatments.
The US agency has granted approval to Voxzogo, an injectable drug designed to aid growth in children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its approval of Voxzogo (vosoritide), an injectable drug intended to boost growth in children five and older and with open epiphyses (growth plates), with the potential to grow. Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism.
In a randomized controlled trial of close to 1000 Ugandan children and youth with latent rheumatic heart disease (RHD), those who received monthly injections of penicillin G benzathine for 2 years had less disease progression than those who did not. RHD, a valvular heart disease caused by rheumatic fever that...
If you are diagnosed with Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, tumors or cysts may grow in up to 10 areas of the body. Your treatment plan will depend on the problems these growths cause. Surgery is the main treatment for most VHL-associated tumors. Treatment options will be determined by your symptoms,...
Immune cells play a key role in mediating inflammatory responses. Dysregulation in signaling mechanisms that operate across immune cells can trigger chronic inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis that cause pain and swelling in joints. One such immune cell known to be involved in autoimmune diseases is the dendritic cell. The activity of dendritic cells is regulated by the dendritic cell immunoreceptor (DCIR) present on their surface, which comprises a carbohydrate recognition domain that can bind to sugar moieties present on other proteins or cell surfaces, in a calcium dependent manner. The activity of osteoclast, which is involved in bone degradation, is also regulated by DCIR. However, little is known about the interacting partners of DCIR that help mediate inflammatory responses.
Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, with help from researchers at Stanford University, have developed a new way to treat neurological diseases without normally invasive brain surgery. The new treatment method, which has been successful in lab studies so far, is called PING. Low-intensity ultrasound waves are...
The immune system is one of the most complex and fascinating networks in the human body. Comprised of cellular and humoral components, it not only protects us against external intruders such as viruses or bacteria, but also plays a fundamental role in detecting aberrant cells developing into cancer cells. The development and function of immune cells is tightly regulated by the temporal and spatial control of gene expression. This is mainly achieved by so-called transcription factors—special proteins that bind to regulatory sequences of genes and turn their expression on or off. In addition, there is another level of control: so-termed epigenetic remodelers control whether certain regions of the DNA are active or inactive, and thereby determine if transcription factors can bind to their target sequences or not.
A gene variant initially uncovered in the genomes of people belonging to the Old Order Amish has been linked in a new study to lower levels of fibrinogen (a blood clotting factor) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol—both of which, when elevated, increase a person’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The work, published today (December 2) in Science, not only connects a missense mutation in the enzyme-coding gene beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1) with heart health in humans, but confirms the link in mice.
In patients with transthyretin amyloidosis, a progressive and fatal disease, amyloid fibrils of misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein accumulate in tissues, especially the nerves and heart. Transthyretin amyloidosis, which is also known as ATTR amyloidosis, may be acquired or hereditary, with more than 100 pathogenic variants in TTR contributing to the disease. Patients primarily experience amyloid polyneuropathy and/or cardiomyopathy although other organ systems may also be affected. Current treatment strategies focus on reducing amyloid formation. As a monogenic disease, however, ATTR amyloidosis is an ideal target for CRISPR"“Cas9 in vivo gene editing. In a recently reported study in The New England Journal of Medicine (https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2107454), Gillmore and colleagues presented interim results of a phase I trial testing the safety and efficacy of an intravenously administered CRISPR"“Cas9-based in vivo gene editing therapy known as NTLA-2001, which edits TTR in hepatocytes where it is nearly exclusively produced. The therapy resulted in decreased production of wild-type and mutant TTR after a single administration. Preclinical studies revealed a dose-dependent and durable effect of NTLA-2001 in murine and primate animal models. In transgenic mice, circulating serum TTR protein levels dropped to the lowest levels within 4 weeks and remained there for 12 months following the single dose administration. The researchers saw a similar effect in cynomolgus monkeys, with a greater than 94% reduction in serum TTR protein levels. Possible off-target editing sites were minimal, and no evidence of off-target editing was seen in primary human hepatocytes when treated with NTLA-2001. In addition, the treatment was not associated with any adverse events. The researchers then initiated an open-label, single-dose, proof-of-concept study of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy. Three of the six enrolled patients experienced mild adverse events during or after the treatment, and one patient had an infusion-related reaction. No serious adverse events were seen. In the three patients who received a dose of 0.1"‰mg per kilogram, mean TTR serum levels dropped by half compared with baseline. In the remaining three patients who received a dose of 0.3"‰mg per kg, serum levels fell to nearly 90% below baseline by day 28. The study is ongoing, but together the results provide clinical proof-of-concept data for in vivo CRISPR"“Cas9-mediated gene editing as a therapeutic strategy for ATTR amyloidosis. -V. L. Dengler, News Editor.
A gene mutation linked to Alzheimer’s disease alters a signaling pathway in certain immune cells of individuals with the disease, according to a new study by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine. The team also found that blocking the pathway—with a drug that’s currently being tested in cancer clinical trials—protects against many features of the condition in a preclinical model. The results could lead to new strategies to block the development of Alzheimer’s disease or slow its progression.
A novel oral agent may represent a game-changer for patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, a rare genetic disorder that increases the risk of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers, a new phase 2 trial suggests. The majority of patients with VHL who received belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor 2α...
We all know the cost of healthcare in America. If you were told that you could cut that cost drastically for free, would you take that chance? What are the most expensive diseases in America? Druss et al. (2002) determined that the most expensive diseases in America are: mood disorders, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and arthropathies.
A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
Landmark study into genetic disorder offers clues into links between metabolism and mental health. Researchers at Northeastern and neighboring colleges say they’ve made a landmark discovery that takes a deeper look at the metabolic and biochemical origins of a debilitating genetic disease known to cause a range of symptoms and health problems.
