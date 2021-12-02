Vaud-Villities Productions

BANGOR — Ten Bucks Theatre and True North Theatre present “Greetings!” by Tom Dudzick and directed by Tellis K. Coolong. Andy has a sweet Catholic mother, a sour Catholic father and an intellectually disabled younger brother named Mickey. When he brings his Jewish atheist fiance to meet the folks on Christmas Eve, his worst fears about family blow-ups are realized. But when Mickey, whose entire vocabulary has been limited to “oh boy” and “wow,” suddenly spouts the word “Greetings!” the entire family’s belief system is turned upside down, making for a magical Christmas none will soon forget!
