New Orleans Film Office Announces Filming in the Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced that the feature film “The Channel” will be filming in the Lower Garden District from Dec. 3 until Dec. 4 at 6 a.m.

To accommodate the filming, "No Parking" signs will be posted Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the 2300 block of Annunciation St. (both sides), the 700 block of Soraparu St. (half of both sides of the block) and the 700 and 800 blocks of Phillip St. Crew parking will be located off site in a parking lot at 2337 Annunciation St.

The sequence will include actors running on foot and being chased by fictitious law enforcement officers. The actors will be using prop guns and blanks (not bullets) as they are being chased.

At all times during filming, Intermittent Traffic Control will be in effect, which allows law enforcement to “hold” traffic for 3 to 4 minutes at a time, at which time they are required to release the traffic. At no time will residents be restricted from accessing their property, but they will be subject to Intermittent Traffic Control.

The filming has been approved and permitted by the New Orleans Film Office. For any questions or concerns, please contact Patrick Mizell at 225-573-2477 or Isabella Renner at 504-295-7734.

# # #