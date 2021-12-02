Outdoors with Luke: Luke Clayton recalls outdoor memories

“We now return you to your regularly scheduled program!”. Whether it was Bozo the Clown before school or Saturday morning cartoons, when interrupted by a breaking news story or weather alert, those nine words were a relief during my childhood that no matter what was happening in the world or on the landscape, things would quickly be returning to normal, and I could get back to the day’s routine. For me the firearms deer season is always like that TV interruption of old. It’s not a bad break from the usual upland antics my dog and I get into, but it certainly is a more intense set of circumstances, bringing memorable highs, challenging lulls and a blur of days afield, which I enjoy in a much different sense than those walks through the uplands.

