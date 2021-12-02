Are you organized? Enjoy helping with administrative tasks? Love dogs? Then this job is for you. I’m looking for a part-time Personal Assistant to help with day-to-day tasks. Responsibilities:. • Walking & checking in with two awesome dogs. • Find & schedule boarding for dogs as needed. • Scheduling travel...
Time: Part time (2-3 dpw) Harris Hill is recruiting for a HR Advisor for an environmental charity based in London. A generalist HR position, the role will support line managers and the senior management team with all aspects of recruitment and provide a professional HR service to all staff. By ensuring effective processes are in place that are relevant to the changing size of the organisation, the successful candidate will also safeguard legal compliance and risk management.
Welcome back Mounties! Over the past week I’ve been struggling to come up with a topic for this week's blog. While at work over the weekend it dawned on me, why not write about that?. For the past year and half, I’ve spent a good majority of my weekends working...
Part Time Teacher of English (0.8 FTE) BCAT is a small, but highly ambitious Academy Trust consisting of 3 schools, Barton Court Grammar School, The Charles Dickens School and the new free school, Barton Manor School. Barton Court Grammar School (BCGS) is a state, selective, co-educational school with a strong...
Customer Service Advisor – Customer Services Centre. Part-time (only), Fixed shift 09:30 – 14:30, Monday to Friday (5 days a week) Location: Homeworking, reporting office Cray House, Sidcup, Kent, DA14 5HU. Will be required to collect IT equipment from either one of these three offices; Sidcup, Kent, DA14 5HU; Stratford,...
Pay: KR3 £10,850 (pro rata to FTE of £18,425) We are looking to appoint a Teaching Assistant for 26 hours per week in term time only to join our friendly and supportive Outstanding team. As with other roles in the school, this post involves regular contact with children and staff...
Part-time job opening at Full Contact Fighter for web-savvy person with knowledge of MMA/combat sports. Posting upcoming fights/results etc. Great opportunity for someone looking to post one’s own writing if you do so desire, but not required. Position requires a few hours a week of posting. WordPress knowledge a plus.
We are seeking to appoint a friendly, flexible and enthusiastic person of smart appearance to join our administration team in a busy and sometimes hectic office. The hours of work are 15 hours per week - 9am to 5.00pm, Monday and Tuesday, term-time only (39 weeks). The role is varied...
Employment is a part of many people’s lives at one point or another, so if you have a teenager at home who can work part-time, it’s a good idea to get them started early. Read on to see five reasons why it’s a good idea to encourage your teen to get a part-time job this winter, and give them a hand in starting the job-seeking process.
A rare opportunity has arisen to join a hard-working and dedicated team of Teaching Assistants in a supportive and friendly environment at Brockhill Park. Our aim is to help raise standards of achievement for all pupils and to undertake work, care and support programmes to enable and improve a pupil's access to learning. This will be in either the classroom, in small groups or on a 1:1 basis.
Contract: 22 hours pw with possibility of increased hours from April 2022. Salary: £23,783 (FT Equivalent circa £40,000) + 5% pension. Place of Work: Discover Bucks Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury. We are looking for a Finance professional with significant experience of managing the finances of charities or businesses to take...
Pay: Highsted Academy Trust pay band 3 £18,425 pro rata. Friendly, flexible and enthusiastic Midday Meals Supervisor required to work at this outstanding girls’ grammar school. The successful candidate will supervise the site inside and outside and be a visible presence to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the lunch break.
Pay: FTE £18,680.00 (Pro Rata £9,519.00) An exciting opportunity has arisen at All Souls' Church of England Primary School to join our team. We are looking to appoint an experienced, dedicated and enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to work within EYFS and/or KS1. The successful candidate would be expected to show a positive impact on pupil progress within a classroom setting.
Comments / 0