EverQuest II's next expansion, Visions of Vetrovia, will launch on December 1st. The date was recently confirmed as the beta winds down before the new content arrives. The adventures will take you to the seas and beyond into the new areas to find ruins and determine just what is happening with those mysterious voices and ruins. all in the life of an adventurer. The expansion will let you level up to 125, add new Tradeskill blueprints, and more. As for content, expect adventures, quests, Tradeskill, and more ways to take advantage of the higher level cap and the content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO