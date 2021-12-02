Eli Brooks reacts to Michigan basketball's woes at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Eli Brooks #55 of Michigan basketball grabs a rebound against Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 01, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Michigan basketball did not lose its third game of the season until March in 2020-21.

To say that this year has been different would be an understatement.

The Wolverines are 4-3 to start the year and are coming off of a 72-51 loss at North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The product has really looked put together, and most of the time it has looked downright sloppy.

“We’ve just got to do a better job executing the plays,” grad senior guard Eli Brooks, who scored 11 points, said after the game. “They forced us out of their sets. That played a big part in the drought.

“We haven’t scored the ball. We’re giving them easy points. Mental mistakes and allowing them to get layups. It’s hard to get stops when you’re giving them good looks. Compound mistakes have to stop.”

This was the first true road game environment for much of Michigan’s roster, including the sophomores who played a mostly fanless COVID season last year. The Wolverines found themselves drinking out of the firehose from the jump.

“I can’t really speak for anybody else, but it’s tough to play in an atmosphere (like this) especially when a lot of people haven’t,” Brooks said.

Shots have not been falling for Michigan, but there have not been a ton of confident looks, either. The message is to simply keep shooting.

“Just taking the shots we expect them to take,” Brooks said of struggling teammates. “A lot of people have to gain their confidence back and believe in themselves. One thing we talk about is trust, and we’ve got to be able to trust ourselves and others.”

One guy that has provided a spark in an up-and-down first seven games is freshman big man Moussa Diabate, who made his first start on Wednesday night. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting after replacing Brandon Johns Jr. as the starting four-man.

“He’s a high-energy guy, so it brought a big spark,” Brooks said. “He made the simple plays and it worked well.”

A major struggle for Michigan this season has been getting sophomore center and All-American Hunter Dickinson the ball. He had four points and five shot attempts on Wednesday night while also playing through foul trouble throughout the night.

“He’s a heavy part of our offense, so running different plays that don’t revolve around him particularly (hurts),” Brooks said. “As we saw, Moussa’s a good option at the five, but he’s not the same presence as Hunter. Running different plays and we tried to get him involved in the second half, but fouls just played a big part of it.

Michigan still has hope it can figure itself out with a lot of basketball left to go. Brooks is preaching a message of patience to his teammates.

“Just stay the course,” he said. “We’ve still got a whole lot of season in front of us. Just try and win the next game and go on a little streak here and continue to grow.”

Michigan’s next game comes on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines host San Diego State.