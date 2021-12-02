ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kacey Musgraves, Elmo, and Friends Sing About Colors on ‘Sesame Street’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Kacey Musgraves returned to Sesame Street on Thursday’s episode to join the monsters in a song about “All the Colors of the World.”

Musgraves, who previously appeared on the pilot episode of Elmo’s The Not-Too-Late Show in 2020 to perform “ Rubber Duckie ,” reunited with the furry red monster and his friends to sing about her favorite color. However, appropriately for the “Rainbow” singer, she was unable to choose just one, instead delivering a song that touches on the entire color spectrum.

Musgraves is the latest pop star to appear on this season of Sesame Street , following Billie Eilish, who recently stopped by to rework her hit “Happier Than Ever” alongside the Count . Upcoming Season 52 guests include Naomi Osaka, Anderson .Paak, Amanda Gorman, and Keke Palmer.

Sesame Street’s Season 52 airs a new episode every Thursday on HBO Max and weekly on PBS Kids next fall.

Musgraves has recently performed her own Star-Crossed tunes on Saturday Night Live and The Late Show . Her new album was subsequently deemed not country enough for the Grammys.

thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Years & Years, Kacey Musgraves, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MUSIC
Billboard

This Stunning Kacey Musgraves Puzzle Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Time for a Star-Crossed holiday, thanks to puzzle company Jiggy. To celebrate Kacey Musgraves’ recent album, the brand unveiled two gorgeous 500-piece jigsaw puzzles, featuring the Star-Crossed album art...
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Billie Eilish to Make Her Hosting Debut on Saturday Night Live

Watch: Billie Eilish Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel Making Her Look "Stupid" Laughs are definitely in Billie Eilish's future. The 19-year-old singer will be hosting her very own episode of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 11, the NBC sketch comedy show announced. In addition, she will take on double duties and serve as the episode's musical guest.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

HBO Explores The Rise Of ‘Sesame Street’ With The ‘Street Gang’ Trailer

There are few television series in history that have had an impact on society at large quite like Sesame Street. For more than 50 years, the series has brought kids from around the world together in a unique way. In a new documentary called Street Gang, HBO plans to explore the ups and downs that the show’s writers, producers and actors faced on the road to making Sesame Street what it is today.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

